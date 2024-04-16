INEO Retail Media division adds new representation in the Canadian media market

SURREY, BC, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), announces the signing of a strategic partnership with Eat It Up Media ("EIUM"). This partnership marks a significant milestone in INEO Retail Media's mission to revolutionize the in-store retail media landscape by utilizing its technology and drive impactful results for advertisers.

INEO Signs New Media Sales Firm in Canada. INEO Retail Media division adds new representation in the Canadian media market. INEO is renowned for its patented INEO Welcoming System which combines cutting-edge loss prevention and AI technology with a cohesive digital media implementation throughout the retail store. (CNW Group/INEO Tech Corp.)

The INEO and EIUM agreement, signed on April 9, 2024, covers all of the existing INEO digital signage deployments in the Canadian market. INEO is renowned for its patented INEO Welcoming System which combines cutting-edge loss prevention and AI technology with a cohesive digital media implementation throughout the retail store. By joining forces with EIUM, INEO aims to expand its sales reach and accelerate the number of advertisers signing onto its INEO Retail Media network.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Eat It Up Media," said Kyle Hall, INEO's CEO. "Their deep industry knowledge and extensive network of clients make them the perfect partner to help us achieve our growth objectives and drive success for our clients. We have been impressed with their ability to create innovative campaigns which have received tremendously positive feedback from consumers and brands alike. We believe they are the perfect partner to energize advertisers to utilize the INEO Retail Media network to reach millions of consumers."

Eat It Up Media will serve as a strategic extension of the INEO Retail Media sales team, representing its innovative in-store advertising solutions to advertisers and agencies across Canada. With EIUM's expertise and relationships in the advertising industry, INEO is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver tailored advertising campaigns which resonate with audiences.

"We are delighted to partner with INEO to bring their innovative retail media advertising solutions to our clients," said Ryan Angelo of Eat It Up Media. "Their commitment to being a leader in deploying in-store digital signage along with their substantial technological capabilities aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our clients with best-in-class advertising options."

This strategic partnership represents a significant step forward for INEO in the Canadian market as it continues to lead the way with in-store retail media advertising innovation. With EIUM by its side, INEO is poised for continued growth and success in the evolving retail media landscape. In concert with signing EIUM, INEO has served termination notice with its existing Canadian representation of Western Media Group and Adapt Media.

Explore the unique offerings and retail partnerships at www.ineoretailmedia.com .

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: (TSXV: INEO ; OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, and INEO Retail Media, an advertising sales provider for in-store retail media. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "INEOF".

About Eat It Up Media

Based in Montreal, Eat It Up Media also has offices in Toronto and Vancouver. Eat It Up Media (EIUM) is an independent, award-winning media company specializing in experiential and out-of-home (OOH) marketing across North America. From immersive experiences to unignorable OOH offers, each contextualized campaign is designed to connect brands to audiences in creative, engaging and thoughtful ways.

For more information on INEO, please visit:

Website: www.ineosolutionsinc.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ineosolutions

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ineosolutionsinc

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ineosolutionsinc

Twitter: www.twitter.com/INEOsolutions

For further information: Kyle Hall, CEO, INEO Tech Corp., 604-244-1895, [email protected]