OTTAWA, ON, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting industry partners in reducing emissions, including by adopting cleaner and more efficient processes. By developing more sustainable practices, Canadian industry is meeting global demand for low-carbon products while creating good jobs in communities across the country.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, opened funding applications for industrial facilities under the Green Industrial Facilities and Manufacturing Program. This $194-million initiative allows for industrial facilities to receive up to $10 million per proposal, directly supporting industry in implementing energy efficiency projects within individual facilities.

The program aims to maximize energy performance, reduce GHG emissions and increase competitiveness for industry in Canada. Specifically, it targets industrial facilities in Canada seeking cost-shared financial assistance to implement energy efficiency and energy management projects, from now until March 2027.

As global markets continue to favour industrial products with the lowest carbon footprint, the ongoing decarbonization of Canada's industrial facilities and manufacturing processes will not only help keep our air clean but also keep our job-creating industries competitive.

The Green Industrial Facilities and Manufacturing Program is supported by funding announced in Budget 2022. An expansion of the Industrial Energy Management Program at Natural Resources Canada (NRCan), this new program provides support for capacity-building tools, guides and case studies. It will also support outreach and awareness activities through an industry–government partnership network, the Canadian Industry Partnership for Energy Conservation, which shares information, collects energy data, facilitates mentoring on industrial energy and related matters and communicates successes. Budget 2023 is building on this progress through historic investments in the clean economy, including new tax credits to support clean manufacturing, electricity and energy.

As Canada advances toward a net-zero future, investments like these are key to reducing emissions, maximizing energy performance and industry competitiveness. These investments support workers and industry in building a more prosperous and sustainable future.

Quotes

"The Green Industrial Facilities and Manufacturing Program is supporting industrial partners, including utilities as well as provinces and territories, in enhancing energy efficiency while reducing waste and pollution and creating good jobs. Investments like these are vital in Canada's advancement toward a sustainable and low-carbon future."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

Quick Facts

Industrial sectors account for 40 percent of energy usage and approximately 50 percent of all GHG emissions in Canada .

. Industrial facility proposals should target:

1. Investing in energy management training;

2. Conducting energy assessments and audits;

3. Hiring or retaining energy managers;

4. Implementing energy management systems; and

5. Investing in energy efficiency-focused capital retrofits in existing facilities.

1. Investing in energy management training; 2. Conducting energy assessments and audits; 3. Hiring or retaining energy managers; 4. Implementing energy management systems; and 5. Investing in energy efficiency-focused capital retrofits in existing facilities. Launched February 2023 , Track 1, Energy Efficiency Solutions was directed to provinces, territories, utilities and other recipients including established industrial networks.

, Track 1, Energy Efficiency Solutions was directed to provinces, territories, utilities and other recipients including established industrial networks. Funding for this program originates in investments from Budget 2022, which included $194 million over five years, starting in 2022–23, for NRCan to expand its existing Industrial Energy Management program by offering cost-shared financial support for a holistic and comprehensive suite of energy efficiency measures up to March 2027 .

Related Information

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-323-7892, [email protected]