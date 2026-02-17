Major potential benefits for Quebec

MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Aéro Montréal, Québec's aerospace cluster, welcomes the new Industrial Defense Strategy announced today by the federal government and considers it to be a step in the right direction.

Aéro Montréal particularly highlights the inclusion in the Strategy of a review of Canada's procurement approach, aimed at simplifying and encouraging the participation of Québec companies--especially SMEs--as well as a modernization of the Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) Policy to maximize its economic impact. The acceleration of security clearance processes and the accreditation of secure facilities, along with the strong emphasis placed on innovation, are also welcomed positively.

Beyond the principles listed in the Strategy, Aéro Montréal hopes that the measures stemming from it will follow a logic of maximizing economic benefits, particularly for the aerospace industry. Of the ten main sovereign capabilities identified as priorities to develop in Canada, three fall directly within Aéro Montréal's mission and that of the Espace Aéro innovation zone: aerospace technologies, space technologies, and autonomous and unmanned systems. Québec already has a significant ecosystem of companies and institutions in these areas, which will be able to contribute directly and fully to meeting the Strategy's priorities.

Aéro Montréal is also a member of the Québec Defense And Security Coalition, a group of nine economic organizations representing the interests of Québec's defense and security industry.

"The Québec aerospace industry is extraordinarily well positioned to participate in the federal government's upcoming procurement efforts, helping it meet its defense objectives while multiplying the positive economic benefits for all of Québec. The Industrial Defense Strategy announced today is a positive step, and we welcome it. We will continue to work with the federal government to maximize its impact and to ensure that Québec fully benefits from it," said Mélanie Lussier, President and CEO of Aéro Montréal

ABOUT AÉRO MONTRÉAL

Created in 2006, Aéro Montréal, Québec's aerospace industry cluster, has the mission of mobilizing stakeholders across Québec's aerospace ecosystem -- companies, institutions, research centers, associations, and unions -- with the goal of increasing its competitiveness and attractiveness on the global stage, while supporting its transformation, outreach, and growth. Aéro Montréal's activities are made possible thanks to the participation of the governments of Canada, Québec, and the Montréal Metropolitan Community, as well as its corporate members.

For more information : www.aeromontreal.ca.

SOURCE Aéro Montréal

Media contact: Christopher Young, [email protected], 514-943-7365