$110 Million CAD MOA signing to Accelerate Decarbonization, Autonomy and Boost Industry Competitiveness

MONTREAL, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Aéro Montréal , Quebec's aerospace cluster, signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Boeing confirming a CAD $110 million (USD $85 million) investment in Espace Aéro , Quebec's new aerospace innovation zone and in Aéro Montréal's MACH initiative (Parcours Aéro Compétitivité). This investment will directly support the development of Quebec's aerospace innovation zone and strengthen the province's aerospace sector, particularly in the strategic areas of sustainable transformation and autonomy.

This announcement – marking key steps forward for Quebec's aerospace industry – took place at CAE's Montreal office in the presence of representatives from the governments of Quebec and Canada. Boeing's Industrial and Technological Benefits investment, first announced in May 2024, stems from Canada's selection of the P-8A Poseidon aircraft for its long-range Multi-Mission Aircraft needs.

Two years ago, Canada awarded Boeing a CAD 10.4 billion contract for 16 P-8A aircraft under the CMMA program, leveraging the ITB policy to secure major economic benefits for Quebec. It was on the recommendation of the then-Minister, François-Philippe Champagne, that Boeing chose to make a major investment in research infrastructure and equipment in Quebec, thereby strengthening the province's role as a global aerospace innovation hub.

Over the last year, the teams worked together on defining the scope of work, crafting a detailed investment strategy, identifying priority projects, and finalizing a binding agreement between Boeing and Espace Aéro. This agreement formalizes Boeing's long-term commitments to Quebec's aerospace ecosystem, ensuring sustained collaboration, innovation, and growth across research, infrastructure, and industrial capabilities.

"The partnership between Boeing and Espace Aéro is a testament to the effectiveness of Canada's Industrial and Technological Benefits policy and our commitment to building a resilient, forward-looking economy. Investments like this one reinforce our defense capabilities, advance strategic technologies, and help secure Canada's place as a trusted partner in global security." – The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.

"Our innovation zones are true engines of economic development for Quebec and catalysts for innovation. Today's announcements, both for the CCIAM and Boeing's major private investment, confirm Quebec's central role as a hub in the aerospace sector. I am proud of the success of the Espace Aéro innovation zone, and I look forward to seeing the creation of this centre, unique in Canada." -- Christine Fréchette, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy.

"Boeing is proud to invest in Espace Aéro to accelerate local innovation and deepen our long–standing partnerships with Québec suppliers and industry. Our CAD$110 million Industrial and Technological Benefits investment, stemming from Canada's selection of the P–8A Poseidon, will drive R&D, broaden supply–chain opportunities, and help strengthen Québec's aerospace ecosystem for decades to come." - Al Meinzinger, President of Boeing Canada.

"It is a source of pride for Aéro Montréal to see a player of Boeing's stature investing heavily in our ecosystem. This commitment highlights the strength and credibility of Quebec's aerospace cluster and directly reflects our mission to mobilize industry stakeholders to drive innovation and enhance Quebec's global competitiveness. Together, we are shaping a future where our industry will be greener, more innovative, and increasingly high performing on the international stage." emphasized Mélanie Lussier, President and CEO of Aéro Montréal.

"This announcement marks a strategic and promising moment for Quebec's aerospace industry. Boeing's investment will enable the concrete deployment of our vision across Espace Aéro's three hubs in Montréal, Mirabel, and Longueuil. It will accelerate the development of projects focused on decarbonization and autonomy, while fostering collaboration among companies, research centers, and educational institutions to further position Quebec as a global leader in aerospace innovation." shared Pascal Désilets, Executive Director of Espace Aéro.

Economic and Environmental Benefits

This investment will help fund research infrastructure and equipment that will support the commercialization of innovations and strategic projects related to advanced air mobility and decarbonization, including sustainable aviation fuels, hydrogen, electric propulsion, and the use of recyclable materials. With this announcement, Quebec becomes the only place in the world where the three of the major global aircraft manufacturers--Boeing (via Wisk), Airbus, and Bombardier--operate side by side.

Model Collaboration

This partnership highlights the strong synergy between the provincial and federal governments, municipalities, industry, and research centers. On this occasion, the Government of Quebec also confirmed a CAD $2 million investment in the business plan for the Collaborative Aerospace and Mobility Innovation Center (CCIAM), to be established at the Montréal Espace Aéro hub (Arr. St-Laurent), complemented by a CAD $3 million private contribution from Boeing.

For more information on Espace Aéro, Quebec's aerospace innovation zone, visit www.espaceaero.ca .

ABOUT AÉRO MONTRÉAL

Founded in 2006, Aéro Montréal, the industrial aerospace cluster of Québec, brings together all stakeholders of Québec's aerospace ecosystem - companies, institutions, research centers, associations, and unions - to enhance its competitiveness and attractiveness on the global stage, while driving transformation, visibility, and growth. Its activities are made possible thanks to the support of the Governments of Canada and Québec, the Montréal Metropolitan Community, as well as the member companies of the cluster.

For more information: www.aeromontreal.ca .

ABOUT ESPACE AÉRO

Established to position Quebec as a global leader in sustainable and intelligent air mobility, Espace Aéro, Quebec's aerospace innovation zone, brings together key industry players, academic and research institutions, SMEs, and major international partners. Its mission is to foster collaborative innovation and accelerate the transition toward decarbonized and autonomous aviation, while enhancing the attractiveness and global reach of Quebec's aerospace sector. Espace Aéro is anchored in three strategic hubs -Montreal, Mirabel, and Longueuil- and promotes synergy, excellence, and boldness to transform the industry.

For more information: www.espaceaero.ca .

