INDOCHINO Opens Award Winning Custom Apparel Showroom in Scarborough Town Centre

"I've been waiting for this moment since we planned our bold expansion strategy in 2015," said Drew Green. "From West Hill to Agincourt, and all the amazing communities in between, Scarborough is rooted in cultural diversity, hard work and proud heritage.

"Bringing INDOCHINO to my hometown is a real honour, and I'm excited and grateful for the people of Scarborough to be able to discover a better way to shop for great fitting suiting, outerwear and casualwear — the custom way."

At INDOCHINO Scarborough, customers can expect a highly elevated salon-style experience. Paired with a Style Guide, they choose from hundreds of fabrics and endless customization options including lapels, buttons, pockets, lining and monogramming. Garments are then made to the customer's measurements and shipped directly to their door in two weeks for a perfect fit, hassle free.

Custom suits start at $539 CAD and shirts from $109. Plus, INDOCHINO is offering a free shirt or pair of chinos with every suit purchased in Scarborough until January 31st, 2020.

Address: Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Drive (located on the upper level near Entrance 2)

Telephone: +1 (437) 702-2893

Hours: Mon - Fri: 10 am to 9 pm / Sat: 9:30 am to 9 pm / Sun: 11 am to 7 pm

Book an appointment: https://www.indochino.com/showroom/scarboroughtowncentre

ABOUT INDOCHINO

As the global leader in made to measure apparel, INDOCHINO ( www.indochino.com ) has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail sector by making perfect fitting, personalized apparel on a mass scale.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their suits and shirts to make them truly one-of-a-kind. These garments are made to their precise measurements and are shipped directly to their door, hassle free. The company's omnichannel approach allows them to shop online or in person at any INDOCHINO showroom.

