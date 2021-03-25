The claims process is confidential. The fact that someone has made a claim, and all of the information and documents provided by claimants, will not be disclosed to claimants' co-workers, supervisors, or DND/CAF/SNPF leadership, except with the consent of the class member or as required by law.

"This settlement was a watershed moment and provides class members with the opportunity to obtain significant compensation as well as participate in the restorative engagement process to effect real change in these institutions going forward," said Jonathan Ptak, co-lead counsel in the case. "The claims process is confidential, easy to access, and non-adversarial. The settlement is being administered by completely independent adjudicators who were appointed by the court and who are experienced in trauma informed decision making. We encourage all eligible Class Members to make a claim as soon as possible, as settlement administration is already well underway."

Individuals who have experienced sexual misconduct may qualify for financial compensation of up to $55,000 in most cases, and may be entitled to up to an additional $100,000 in certain cases for long-lasting serious harm. Sexual misconduct includes verbal or physical sexual harassment, discrimination on the basis of sex, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation, and sexual assault. Claims for financial compensation and/or participation in a Restorative Engagement program MUST be filed on or before November 24, 2021.

Claims may be filed directly with the independent Claims Administrator at www.CAF-DNDSexualMisconductClassAction.ca/en/claim.

If you need assistance completing your forms, please contact the Administrator. You may also seek legal advice from the lawyers for the class members concerning the settlement and your claim at any time at no cost to you. The lawyers' contact information is available on the Administrator's website.

For more information visit www.CAF-DNDSexualMisconductClassAction.ca or call 1-888-626-2611.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Jonathan Ptak, Koskie Minsky LLP, Tel: 416-595-2149, Email: [email protected]