TORONTO, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Today Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG) has pledged to donate 1% of the annual net proceedsi from the sale of every children's book purchased at Indigo to supporting children in high-needs communities across Canada. Now, when Canadians purchase children's books at any Indigo, Chapters, Coles or on Indigo.ca they are helping to provide books to children in need across the country. This pledge is part of Indigo's continued commitment to promoting literacy across Canada in partnership with the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation.

"We have always believed that books have the power to change a child's life," said Kirsten Chapman, President, Indigo. "With every children's book purchased at Indigo, customers are putting books into the hands of children in high-needs communities and, in turn, we are teaching our children the importance of giving back."

Indigo believes in a world where every child has access to books and the opportunity to become a confident reader. Unfortunately, not all children have that opportunity and 30% of children across Canada lack basic reading skills.ii iii All funds from this initiative will be donated to the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation to support their ongoing initiatives to promote literacy in high-needs communities.

Since its inception in 2004, with the support of Indigo, its customers and employees, the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation has committed over $32 million dollars in funding, supporting over 3,000 high-needs schools and reaching over 1 million students.

Most recently, in response to the unprecedented school closures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foundation launched the Indigo Love of Reading Community Response Fund and made a commitment of $1,000,000 to enable families in high-needs communities across Canada to access books for their children.

About Indigo

Indigo Books & Music Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is the world's first Cultural Department Store – a physical and digital meeting place inspired by and filled with books, music, art, ideas, beautifully designed lifestyle products. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

About the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation

Indigo Books & Music Inc. founded the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation in 2004 to address the underfunding of public elementary school libraries. To date, the Foundation has committed over $32 million to more than 3,000 high-needs schools across Canada, impacting over 1 million children. To learn more about the Foundation, visit loveofreading.org.

