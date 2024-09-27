Indigo Chapters Coles responds to campaign promoting damaging untruths

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - For the past year, Indigo has been the target of a sustained campaign of vandalism, violence and antisemitism, with masked protestors damaging our storefronts and the insides of stores. Those participating have harassed customers and defaced books stickering them with false allegations of murder and genocide. This week protestors negatively impacted dozens of stores across Canada in a coordinated campaign that further promoted their false narrative and mistruths.

The claim of this group, that Indigo or Heather Reisman privately funds the Israeli Defence Force, is categorically untrue.

Indigo is a proud Canadian-owned and operated business that employs 4,200 people from coast-to-coast-to-coast and is deeply committed to readers, authors and the entire Canadian publishing industry. Indigo is in the business of giving voice to diverse people and perspectives, and to being an oasis in each community we serve.

We are grateful for the exceptional work of our employees who have prevailed in the face of these assaults. We are also grateful to our landlords and local law enforcement, who continue to work together to ensure the safety of both our staff and our customers.

We join hands with Canadians of all races, religions and political perspectives who are alarmed by the rise of hateful intolerance in Canadian cities, schools and communities. And we call on elected officials to stand in solidarity supporting Canada's shared values of peace, order, truth and open and honest dialogue.

SOURCE Indigo Books & Music Inc.