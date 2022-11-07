Indigenous Services Canada COVID-19 monthly update -- November 2022

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON , Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Keeping up to date with COVID-19 vaccines continues to be one of the most effective ways to protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. First Nations, Inuit and Métis across the country have access to vaccines through vaccine clinics and health centres. This includes access to the updated bivalent vaccines that are expected to provide better protection against the Omicron variant of concern, which is currently circulating in Canada.

Protection from COVID-19 vaccination decreases over time. A booster dose increases the immune response and helps improve protection against severe outcomes. These are available through your local healthcare providers.

If it has been six months since your last dose or since being infected with COVID-19, it is time to get another booster dose. This is especially important if you are at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19. In some provinces and territories you may be offered a booster as soon as three months based on local epidemiology and circumstances.

Keeping up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself against severe outcomes.

Another way to protect yourself and further reduce the spread of COVID-19 is by choosing to follow individual public health measures, including:

Staying home when you are sick

Practising proper respiratory etiquette (e.g., covering your coughs and sneezes)

Improving ventilation

Masking up in crowded indoor spaces

Hand-washing or using hand sanitizer

Physical distancing from others when you can

Using rapid tests when you have been exposed or have symptoms

Monthly review — October 2022

In October 2022, the following data was reported from First Nations communities:

250 average daily reported active COVID-19 cases A nearly 49% decrease from September 2022



13 newly reported hospitalizations A 24% decrease from September 2022



1 newly reported deaths A 67% decrease from September 2022



The following web pages and resources are updated regularly with COVID-19 information on:

Associated links

COVID-19: Indigenous awareness resources

Indigenous Community Support Fund

Accessing COVID-19 public health support for First Nations communities

Accessing COVID-19 public health supports for the territories, Nunavik and Nunatsiavut

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenousHealth

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: Alison Murphy, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]