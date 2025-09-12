BURWASH LANDING, YT, Sept. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Parliamentary Secretary Brendan Hanley, on behalf of the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, announced $13.5 million in new federal funding for the Kluane N'tsi Wind Energy Project, located between the communities of Burwash Landing and Destruction Bay, in Yukon. These new funds bring the total federal funding for this project to $16.5 million.

Natural Resources Canada has provided a total of over $13 million through its Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities (CERRC) program to support the project. Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada announced $2 million in new funding today through the Arctic Energy Fund of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada has provided a total $1.5-million investment from the Northern Responsibility Energy Approach for Community Heat and Electricity (REACHE) program.

The Kluane N'tsi Nation's 900-kW wind turbine has been integrated into the existing diesel grid, along with battery storage that allows the community to turn off diesel generators completely when wind power is available. This will cut more than 300,000 litres of diesel use every year — about 50 percent of the plant's prior diesel consumption. It is the first community-owned, grid-scale wind project in Canada that allows for "diesel-off" conditions, setting a new national precedent.

By enhancing domestically produced energy in Yukon, this project strengthens energy security in the North and demonstrates how Indigenous leadership is driving clean energy solutions that can cut emissions and lower costs for Canadians.

Quotes

"The Kluane N'tsi Wind Energy Project is a powerful example of Indigenous leadership and innovation driving Canada's clean energy future and making our energy supply more secure and affordable by relying on the advantages we have at home. By integrating wind power with battery storage, this project is reducing reliance on diesel, cutting emissions and strengthening energy security in the North. The project is also creating local jobs, building technical expertise and ensuring lasting economic benefits for the community. Canada is proud to partner with Kluane First Nation on this first-of-its-kind initiative, which shows how Indigenous-led clean power initiatives are building a more sustainable and resilient future for all Canadians."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"I am thrilled to announce our support for the Kluane N'tsi Wind Energy Project. Offsetting diesel energy production with renewable wind power is a meaningful step toward building a more sustainable, cost-effective, resilient community. This is another great example of Yukon-led innovation driving progress in clean energy — right here at home."

Dr. Brendan Hanley

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs

"This project is a moment of leadership in the clean energy sector and demonstrates the power of collaboration in building a stronger Canada. With the innovation and dedication of Kluane First Nation, this project will provide both economic and environmental benefits to the community for decades to come."

Gregor Robertson

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The Lhu'ààn Mân N'tsi Project is a solid example of Indigenous leadership in addressing climate change. Kluane First Nation is charting a clean energy future, grounded in environmental stewardship and a commitment to energy independence."

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand

Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister Responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"The Kluane First Nation's Lhu'ààn Mân N'tsi wind project will provide clean, renewable energy to Burwash Landing and Destruction Bay and significantly reduce diesel consumption in these communities. Through the Yukon Innovative Renewable Energy Initiative and the Arctic Energy Fund, our government is proud to invest in and support this community wind project to increase renewable energy generation and reduce emissions. Working together with Yukon First Nations and the Government of Canada, we are moving forward toward meeting our targets in the Our Clean Future strategy."

The Honourable John Streicker

Minister responsible for Yukon Development Corporation, Government of Yukon

"For many years, Kluane First Nation has looked forward to the day when our people no longer depend on diesel to keep the lights on. We created an Energy Plan that set out a vision of greater self-reliance and respect for the land, and today we are living that vision. The wind project is not just about clean power. It's about securing our energy future, protecting our environment and building a stronger foundation for generations to come. This achievement was only possible through strong partnerships with federal and territorial governments, ATCO Electric Yukon and many others who believed in KFN's leadership and worked with us to make this vision a reality."

Robert Dickson

Kwanathi Inlį (Chief)

Quick Facts

The CERRC program provides funding for renewable energy and capacity building projects to reduce reliance on fossil fuels for heating and electricity in Indigenous, rural and remote communities across Canada .

. The project also benefited from a territorial contribution of nearly $2 million from the Government of Yukon .

