The General Insurance Ombudservice announces results of independent evaluation

TORONTO, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The General Insurance OmbudService (GIO) is pleased to announce the results of their independent evaluation are available now.

The results demonstrate that GIO was found to be compliant with all seven of its prescribed guidelines:

Independence Accessibility Scope of Services Fairness Methods and Remedies Accountability and Transparency Third Party Evaluation

"The results of our independent evaluation demonstrate that GIO is successful in implementing its mandate to independently assist consumers from across Canada with their insurance disputes," says Executive Director, April Schulze. "We are so proud that over 56,000 Canadians have entrusted us with understanding their insurance concerns over the last 20 years and are thrilled to find our independent evaluation recognizes the work we've being doing to support the insurance industry. GIO is committed to constant improvement for Canadian consumers and we are always open to feedback to ensure we are providing accessible and timely services."

Every five years, GIO's Board of Directors appoints an independent third-party evaluator to conduct a review of our governance and operations. This year's independent evaluation marks GIO's fourth independent evaluation and was completed by Andy Poprawa and Georges Dessaulles.

With the increase in unpredictable and extreme weather events and complex insurance claims, the availability of an independent and impartial ombudservice in the home, auto and business insurance space continues to be a vital service for Canadians. GIO continues to improve upon its service to better serve Canadians. Recently, GIO undertook a full redesign of its website, launched a new natural disaster portal, and introduced a quarterly newsletter to keep consumers updated on a regular basis.

GIO was established under federal legislation in 2002 to provide independent dispute resolution services for consumers.

Read the independent evaluation report here.

About the General Insurance OmbudService

The General Insurance OmbudService (GIO) is an independent organization, created in 2002, with the sole purpose of helping Canadian consumers resolve disputes or concerns with their home, auto or business insurers. Our goal is to use our extensive experience and industry-related insight to work towards a fair resolution between individuals and their insurance providers. Any home, auto or business insurance consumer in Canada who has a concern or dispute with one of GIO's member insurance companies can initiate the process by contacting us with the details of their complaint. GIO's services are available free of charge, in both English and French. The majority of issues GIO deals with concern claims, interpretation of policy coverage, and policy processing and handling.

