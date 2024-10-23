GENERAL INSURANCE OMBUDSERVICE INCREASES CONTACTS BY 26% IN 2023-2024 YEAR

The results of this year's annual report show that the vital dispute resolution service had its busiest year yet.

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The General Insurance OmbudService (GIO) released their 2023-2024 Annual Report at their Annual General Meeting in downtown Toronto on October 22. The 2023-2024 year marked the busiest year of service for the independent dispute resolution service with 6,270 initial contacts, an increase of 26% over the previous year.

"Every year, GIO continues to seek new ways to enhance our services and better serve as a valuable resource to Canadian consumers," says April Schulze, CEO and Ombudsman, GIO. "We are proud that so many Canadians have entrusted GIO with their complaints and concerns."

2023-2024 Annual Report highlights:

25,942 total website visitors

6,270 total contacts received

345 files escalated to Informal Conciliation

22 files escalated to Mediation

6 files escalated to Senior Adjudication

In addition, GIO continues to maintain an ongoing cooperative relationship with government regulators who oversee insurance activity in Canada, while maintaining GIO's independence. This is done through the Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators (CCIR). Earlier this year, the CCIR released a report on the Review of the Insurance OmbudServices Cooperation and Oversight Framework.

"GIO has thoroughly reviewed the findings of the CCIR's Report on the Review of the Insurance OmbudServices Cooperation and Oversight Framework and looks forward to continuing to work collaboratively with the CCIR, as we agree that updates should be made to the framework to enhance our services," says Schulze. "We sincerely thank the CCIR for their ongoing collaboration in this undertaking."

As it moves into its next year of operation, GIO will continue to improve its services and hopes to reach even more Canadians who are struggling with disputes or concerns with their insurance providers.

For over 22 years, GIO has been committed to providing Canadians with independent dispute resolution services for their property and casualty insurance disputes and we are proud to have served over 65,000 Canadians. Every five years, GIO's Board of Directors appoints an independent third-party evaluator to conduct a review of its governance and operations and GIO is consistently found in compliance with all its prescribed guidelines.

About the General Insurance OmbudService

The General Insurance OmbudService (GIO) is an independent organization, created in 2002, with the sole purpose of helping Canadian consumers resolve disputes or concerns with their property and casualty insurers. Our goal is to use our extensive experience and industry-related insight to work towards a fair resolution between individuals and their insurance providers. Any property and casualty insurance consumer in Canada who has a concern or dispute with one of GIO's member insurance companies can initiate the process by contacting us with the details of their complaint. GIO's services are available free of charge, in both English and French. The majority of issues GIO deals with concern claims, interpretation of policy coverage, and policy processing and handling.

