Independent Advisory Committee launches open call for candidates to be the next President of CBC/Radio-Canada

GATINEAU, QC, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced the launch of the application process for the position of President of CBC/Radio-Canada. This call for applications is being led by the newly reconstituted Independent Advisory Committee for Appointments to CBC/Radio-Canada.

The Independent Advisory Committee is guided by published, merit-based criteria to recommend Canadians who can lead CBC/Radio-Canada into its next chapter. The Committee has been given the mandate to provide a list of high-quality, recommended candidates to the Minister of Canadian Heritage that both reflect Canada's diversity and can lead at a critical time of modernization.

The members of the Independent Advisory Committee are:

Charles Décarie, Quebec (Chairperson)

Cameron Bailey , Ontario

Jocelyn Formsma , Ontario

Prem Gill , British Columbia

Michael Goldbloom , Quebec

Louise Imbeault , New Brunswick

The Honourable Lisa Raitt, P.C., Ontario

Monique Simard , Quebec

Jeremy Torrie , Manitoba

The appointment opportunity for the role of President of CBC/Radio-Canada is currently available. Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications by April 12, 2024.

Under the Broadcasting Act, members of CBC/Radio‑Canada's Board of Directors, which is composed of 12 directors including a Chairperson and the President, are appointed by the Governor in Council to hold office for a term not exceeding five years.

Quotes

"CBC/Radio-Canada has unified Canadians from coast to coast to coast for almost 90 years, sharing our stories, news and shared moments. It is one of Canada's most important cultural institutions. I have every confidence that the Independent Advisory Committee has the knowledge and scope of expertise to recommend excellent candidates for potential appointment as the next President of CBC/Radio-Canada."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

In 2017, to ensure the process was arms-length, the Minister of Canadian Heritage convened an Independent Advisory Committee for Appointments to the CBC/Radio-Canada Board of Directors who recommended selected candidates for the Board of Directors, Chairperson and then President in advance of a Governor-in-Council appointment. In 2022, the reconstituted Independent Advisory Committee conducted a process and recommended candidates to the Board of Directors.

CBC/Radio-Canada's mandate is to inform, enlighten and entertain; to contribute to the sharing of national consciousness and identity; to reflect Canada's regional and cultural diversity; to provide local, national and international information and analysis from a Canadian perspective; and to contribute to the development of talent and culture in Canada. To carry out this mandate, CBC/Radio-Canada produces, acquires and distributes Canadian programming in English, French and eight Indigenous languages, and distributes a selection of programs around the world.

As they become available, all appointment opportunities within the 16 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted on the Governor in Council Appointments website. Those interested can apply online.

As a Crown corporation in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio, CBC/Radio‑Canada is independent from the government and is responsible for its own day-to-day operations.

