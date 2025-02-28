YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Tobacco use remains a significant preventable cause of premature death in Canada, with approximately 46,000 people dying from tobacco-related illnesses every year. The Government of Canada has a comprehensive strategy to help Canadians who smoke to quit. It also aims to protect youth and people who do not use tobacco from the dangers of tobacco use and nicotine addiction.

Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced more than $1.9 million to the Government of the Northwest Territories' Supporting Tobacco Cessation project. This initiative will offer support to individuals who are at an increased health risk due to tobacco use. The program will be implemented in primary care clinics and at Stanton Hospital in Yellowknife.

The smoking cessation education and support will be expanded across the NWT to include regional centres and remote community health centres in the NWT.

The project will develop partnership among NWT care providers, Ottawa Model for Smoking Cessation Task Force, and Ottawa Heart Institute to develop training and resources.

The initiative will develop a community of practice to improve and expand the routine offering of smoking cessation supports across the NWT.

The project will offer smoking cessation treatment and support to interested patients during clinical visits. It will also be in hospital settings where respiratory therapists will offer support and treatment to individuals while admitted.

The funding will support travel to and from community health centres to enhance access to care for smaller communities.

This project is funded through the Government of Canada's Substance Use and Addiction Program, outlining the federal government's commitment to helping Canadians maintain and improve their health.

"We're committed to working with public health partners and all orders of government to help Canadians quit using tobacco and nicotine and to protect the health of young people and non-smokers. This tobacco cessation program offered by the government of the Northwest Territories increases the supports available to individuals across the territory to get the help they need and improve their health."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"Quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do for your health. We are pleased to bring this investment to the Northwest Territories to help support people on their journey to a smoke-free life. As a result of this program, more people will have access to the help and support they need to make informed choices about their health and quit smoking."

Michael McLeod

Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories

"This funding will help establish a well-developed, culturally sensitive, and sustainable strategy to help NWT residents in quitting smoking. The long-term vision is to expand the quit smoking supports in health centres and hospitals across the territory, making personalized help more accessible."

Lesa Semmler

Minister of Health and Social Services

Through investments announced in Budget 2023, the Government of Canada is providing $144 million through SUAP to fund community support services and other evidence-based public health interventions.

is providing through SUAP to fund community support services and other evidence-based public health interventions. Since 2017, over $730 million has been invested in more than 450 projects under Health Canada's SUAP.

has been invested in more than 450 projects under Health Canada's SUAP. Canada's Tobacco Strategy sets an ambitious target to reduce the prevalence of tobacco use in Canada to less than 5 percent by 2035.

Tobacco Strategy sets an ambitious target to reduce the prevalence of tobacco use in to less than 5 percent by 2035. Residents of the Northwest Territories and all Canadians can also reach the national Quitline at 1-866-366-3667 or visit Gosmokefree.gc.ca/quit, where trained specialists provide advice, support, and referrals to local programs.

and all Canadians can also reach the national Quitline at 1-866-366-3667 or visit Gosmokefree.gc.ca/quit, where trained specialists provide advice, support, and referrals to local programs. Getting support can help increase your success in quitting smoking. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting all Canadians who want to quit smoking. Through the Tools for a Smoke-Free Life campaign, individuals can access resources designed to help them quit. The campaign also shares stories from Canadians who have successfully quit, offering hope to others.

