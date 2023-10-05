OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Access to justice is a fundamental Canadian value and an integral part of a fair and just society based on the rule of law. The Government of Canada is committed to providing fair and equal access to justice and legal services for vulnerable and traditionally marginalized groups, including racialized communities across the country, and addressing systemic racism and discrimination in all its forms and in all phases of the justice system.

Today, the Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, accompanied by Sameer Zuberi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Iqra Khalid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Revenue, Iman Mohamed, Executive Director of the Muslim Legal Support Centre, and Humaira Jaleel, Executive Director of Healthy Muslim Families, announced funding for two projects supporting Muslim communities in Ontario and Manitoba. These projects provide culturally responsive legal education and services so that Muslim communities can effectively access the justice system.

The Muslim Legal Support Centre aims to counteract Islamophobia and ensure Muslims in Ontario have equitable access to legal services and fair treatment within the legal system. Their Legal Education and Supports for Racialized Communities in Ontario project provides legal education, advice and support services to Muslim community members based on their legal needs and cultural identity. The project delivers public legal education and information workshops, legal clinics and virtual legal advice for Muslim community members across Ontario.

Healthy Muslim Families' mission is to strengthen and empower families through education, programs, services and supports, in line to Islamic values, such as social responsibility. Their Building Access to Justice for Racialized Communities project provides public legal education and information and legal advice to low-income and immigrant Muslim community members. By recruiting and training volunteer mentors and legal professionals to deliver culturally relevant and accessible legal information, Healthy Muslim Families can better serve Muslims in Manitoba.

Justice Canada is providing the Muslim Legal Support Centre with $724,025 over three fiscal years (2022 - 2025) and Healthy Muslim Families with $788,237 over five fiscal years (2022 - 2027) for their projects through the Justice Partnership and Innovation Program.

"The Muslim Legal Support Centre extends its deep appreciation to Justice Canada for their invaluable support, which has been instrumental in enabling our project to provide essential assistance to the community, particularly those in dire need. This funding signifies more than mere financial aid; it is a resounding endorsement of our shared commitment to address pressing legal needs through a linguistic and cultural lens, ensuring that the assistance provided contributes to the creation of a more inclusive and equitable society."

Iman Mohamed

Executive Director, the Muslim Legal Support Centre

"Healthy Muslim Families in Winnipeg, Manitoba, is pleased to acknowledge the generous funding received from Justice Canada to support our ground breaking project, "Building Access to Justice for Racialized Communities." This funding not only empowers us to expand our programs and services but also reaffirms our shared commitment to building a fair and just society for all by dismantling barriers, eliminating disparities, and creating a more inclusive justice system that reflects the values of diversity and fairness."

Humaira Jaleel

Executive Director, Healthy Muslim Families

"I am confident in the work that the Muslim Legal Support Centre and Healthy Muslim Families are doing to provide Muslim communities in Ontario and Manitoba with culturally informed legal information. Everyone has a right to access justice and should be able to feel comfortable doing so in their communities. This funding will empower and create a safe space for Muslim communities to access relevant legal resources and advice, which assists in combatting hatred, intolerance and Islamophobia.''

The Honourable Arif Virani, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

The Justice Partnership and Innovation Program (JPIP) provides contribution funding for projects that support a fair, relevant and accessible Canadian justice system. JPIP supports activities that respond effectively to the changing conditions affecting Canadian justice policy. Priorities include access to justice, family violence, and emerging justice issues.

Budget 2021 announced $21.5 million over five years to support the provision of culturally appropriate legal information and resources and to pilot legal advice services for racialized communities across Canada . This funding will support individuals and communities to increase their understanding of the law and their rights, how to exercise those rights in legal matters and to make informed decisions. It will empower individuals to be active participants in addressing their legal matters and to access the justice system meaningfully.

over five years to support the provision of culturally appropriate legal information and resources and to pilot legal advice services for racialized communities across . This funding will support individuals and communities to increase their understanding of the law and their rights, how to exercise those rights in legal matters and to make informed decisions. It will empower individuals to be active participants in addressing their legal matters and to access the justice system meaningfully. In Canada , almost half of the adult population will experience a serious legal problem over the course of a three year period. (Everyday Legal Problems and the Cost of Justice in Canada : Overview Report, Canadian Forum on Civil Justice)

, almost half of the adult population will experience a serious legal problem over the course of a three year period. (Everyday Legal Problems and the Cost of in : Overview Report, Canadian Forum on Civil Justice) Barriers related to financial cost, time, complexity, lack of information and availability of services, among others, contribute to legal problems remaining unaddressed.

Vulnerable and traditionally marginalized populations face additional barriers to accessing justice, including in relation to gender and gender identity, race, culture, religion, age, language, literacy, disability, income and geographical location.

