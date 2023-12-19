MONTRÉAL, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadians expect to live in a society where the justice system supports the needs of victims. This is especially important when it comes to youth victims of sexual violence.

Today, on behalf of the Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, Sameer Zuberi, Member of Parliament for Pierrefonds—Dollard, and Stéphanie Gareau, Executive Director of the Centre d'appui aux enfants et à la jeunesse de Marie-Vincent, announced a funding to Marie-Vincent. These funds will improve access to the Centre Marie-Vincent's services for youth victims and their families in Montréal. This centre brings together under one roof all the services required to meet the needs of youth victims of sexual violence: police, medical, psychosocial and therapeutic services.

The Department of Justice Canada will provide $498,685 in funding over 5 years (2023-2028) to the Centre d'appui aux enfants et à la jeunesse de Marie-Vincent for its project under the Child and Youth Advocacy Centres Initiative of the Victims Fund. As a result of this funding, the Centre Marie-Vincent will be able to:

increase access to its services for youth victims of sexual violence;

consolidate under one roof its offering of police, medical, psychosocial, and therapeutic services;

reduce the wait times for services so that young people have timely access to supports for their physical and mental well-being; and

consolidate the services offered in cooperation with its partnerships, and foster new partnerships, in order to better support youth victims of sexual violence in Montréal.

Quotes

"It's important to assist our most vulnerable, especially youth victims of sexual violence and their families. By supporting the Centre Marie-Vincent, our government is helping this organization deliver on its important mission of supporting youth victims by offering them all the services they need. This investment will support our efforts to address violence against youth and improve access to justice for survivors of sexual violence and their families."

The Honourable Arif Virani, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada



"The funding of $498,685 through the Child and Youth Advocacy Centres Initiative of the Victims Fund helps support the important work of the Centre Marie-Vincent, ensuring the best possible support for youth victims. I am confident that these funds will help make a significant difference for people who have experienced or are experiencing sexual violence."

Sameer Zuberi

Member of Parliament for Pierrefonds—Dollard



"We are grateful for this funding of nearly $500,000, granted by Department of Justice Canada for the next five years, and the renewed confidence from the Government of Canada, which will allow us to support a greater number of young victims of sexual violence, consolidate our existing partnerships and develop new ones."

Stéphanie Gareau

Executive Director, Marie-Vincent

Quick facts

The Centre Marie-Vincent, under one roof and in cooperation with its partners, supports youth victims of sexual violence by providing them the services they need. It contributes to building a protective community by providing psychosocial and psychotherapeutic services to youth victims. It helps children with problematic sexual behaviours to help resolve these challenges before reaching adulthood. It also works to prevent sexual violence by promoting and awareness through various programs and trainings.

Justice Canada conducted a five year, multi-site study, Understanding the Development and Impact of Child Advocacy Centres, to better understand how Canadian Child Advocacy Centres are developing and operating; measuring client satisfaction and how the centres meet the Federal Victims Strategy objectives. A total of six Child Advocacy Centres were included in the study involving four delivery models. The results indicated: 93% of respondents in the study indicated that the support they received from all professionals was helpful. Caregivers also identified the victim advocate as the most important service received by them (46%), while counselling/therapy was the most important service received by their children (33%). Most youth victims (79%) and caregivers (91%) received services that were culturally sensitive.

conducted a five year, multi-site study, Understanding the Development and Impact of Child Advocacy Centres, to better understand how Canadian Child Advocacy Centres are developing and operating; measuring client satisfaction and how the centres meet the Federal Victims Strategy objectives. A total of six Child Advocacy Centres were included in the study involving four delivery models. The results indicated: Justice Canada's Child Advocacy Centres Initiative provides funding to a number of victim-serving, non-governmental organizations whose programs and activities are aligned with the priorities of the Victims Fund managed by the Department of Justice Canada . The funding granted to the Centre d'appui aux enfants et à la jeunesse de Marie-Vincent is part of this initiative.

