MONTRÉAL, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Faced with a significant decrease in its passenger traffic and associated revenues, ADM Aéroports de Montréal, like other Canadian airport authorities, has been compelled to announce an increase in the airport improvement fees (AIF) charged to departing passengers at YUL Montréal-Trudeau Airport. The AIF, used exclusively to fund infrastructure projects essential to maintaining safe operations at YUL, will increase from $30 to $35 effective February 1, 2021.

"While a major budget rationalization exercise has reduced our capital budget to the strict minimum for the coming years, significant amounts have had to and will continue to be made available annually to ensure that our airport site complies with current safety and security regulations and requirements," said Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of ADM Aéroports de Montréal. "ADM has a duty to ensure that its facilities are upgraded and we will never compromise on this. In the current context, we have no choice but to proceed with this $5 increase, which will partially offset the substantial cash shortfall that will be created by this crisis."

It should be noted that ADM is a not-for-profit, non-subsidized organization, generating its revenues on a user-pay basis. The data currently available suggest a minimum 71% decrease in passenger traffic at YUL for the current year compared with 2019. For the year 2021, a decrease of at least 50% is anticipated, again based on the same reference year. The increase in AIF is expected to generate additional revenues of $20 million in 2021.

The last AIF increase at YUL was in April 2018 and came after an 8-year freeze on fees.

About Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4-stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

