EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - On January 8, a physical altercation took place between two inmates at Edmonton Institution, which is a maximum security facility. Both inmates were taken to a community hospital for assessment and treatment following this incident. One of the inmates was treated for his injuries and returned to the institution the same night, while one inmate remains in hospital.

Edmonton Institution locked down the area of the institution where the incident took place and operations were modified to ensure the safety of the institution, its staff and inmates, and to allow for the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and Edmonton Police Services to conduct investigations. At this time, the institution continues to operate on a modified routine.

Staff responded quickly and Correctional staff are trained to handle difficult situations and safely reach a timely resolution without injuries to themselves or inmates. During these situations, if verbal interventions and dynamic security efforts are unsuccessful in preventing injuries, officers may use other interventions, as necessary, to resolve the incident.

CSC does not tolerate violence in our institutions. Criminal and/or disciplinary charges can be laid against any individuals found to be involved in violent incidents. Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, inmates, and the public is a CSC priority.

CSC examines each incident of violence to find out how it can better prevent and address these situations and share any information and practices with police, other agencies and partners to prevent these types of situations.

