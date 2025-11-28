MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Media representatives are invited to the inauguration of a memorial dedicated to Jolène Riendeau, who tragically passed away in 1999 at the age of 10. This event, organized by Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC), the City of Montreal, and the Signature on the Saint Lawrence Group, is an opportunity to come together to pay tribute to her memory and strengthen the ties that bind us to the community.

Date : Saturday, November 29, 2025

Time : 9:30 a.m. [EST]

Location : Maison Saint-Gabriel

2146 Dublin Place, Pointe-Saint-Charles

Montreal, Quebec H3K 2A2

After the speeches, the media are invited to proceed to the memorial located near the Île-des-Sœurs Bridge to pay their respects and inaugurate it. Time will be allocated for photos and interviews. We invite you to dress appropriately for variable weather conditions and to wear flat, comfortable shoes suitable for uneven terrain.

Please confirm your attendance at [email protected].

