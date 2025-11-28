TESLIN, YT, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The federal government is investing over $1.8 million in two Yukon communities to improve flood mitigation infrastructure and create greener community spaces.

Funding will restore approximately 450 metres of Teslin Lake's shoreline by implementing rip-rap with armouring rocks and planting native species, which will reduce flooding risks. It will also re-grade the shore for a leveled walking path with signage to facilitate public access. The project works will protect the community from ongoing erosion due to increasingly frequent high-water events, spurred by climate change.

In Dawson City, funding will similarly help mitigate flooding for the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in farm by constructing a berm of approximately 340 metres and planting harvestable berry crops and other perennial plants to move the runoff water through the farm site, preventing erosion while increasing food security. The existing 1.3-kilometre trail system will also be improved and expanded to support community outreach and access to the farm land.

Additional funding in Dawson will create a natural greenspace between the local hospital and long-term care facility, establishing a healing garden and providing access to nature for patients, residents, and their families. The project will feature both permaculture gardens with perennial plants and annual Hügelkultur garden beds for growing traditional medicines and culturally significant plants, signage, a walkway, and benches.

"Our northern communities thrive when natural solutions are used to their full potential. We're investing in natural infrastructure projects that will help mitigate climate change impacts, such as flooding, while also creating culturally significant, accessible gardens for communities to enjoy for years to come."

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Member of Parliament for Yukon

"Climate change continues to affect our daily lives, especially in the North. Northerners are seeing increased flooding, record high temperatures, wildfires, and impacts to permafrost that are damaging infrastructure. Teslin and Dawson City are like so many Indigenous and northern communities that are finding themselves on the frontlines of climate change and I commend their ongoing efforts in confronting this problem head-on while also increasing food security and making these natural spaces more accessible. By working together, we're helping communities implement solutions to climate change."

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"On behalf of Teslin Tlingit Council, I would like to thank the Government of Canada and the Natural Infrastructure Fund for investing in the Teslin Shore Armouring Project. This project was part of a larger community flood mitigation plan developed in partnership by Teslin Tlingit Council and the Village of Teslin and demonstrates the importance of multiple levels of government working together to mitigate the impacts of climate change. I would like to thank the Village of Teslin for implementing the project in partnership with TTC."

Elizabeth Bosely Kaa Saa Dé Hani (Chief), Teslin Tlingit Council

"Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in is grateful for support in our efforts to promote sustainable agriculture and food security in our traditional territory. Protecting our farm will help minimize anticipated flood impacts to soil, infrastructure, and animals, and allow us to continue the important work of using agricultural and farming to strengthen our community and resilience as a people. By incorporating food production (berry-yielding bushes) into flood mitigation landscape architecture, we are advancing our aims of creating greater food sovereignty and reducing the impacts of changes to our climate. We hope to enjoy continued support for projects like these in the future, as we remain on the front lines of climate change in the North."

Hähkè Darren Taylor (Chief), Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in

"Creating a Healing Garden on our hospital grounds is about giving patients and families a safe, peaceful place to reconnect with nature and each other. Too many of our patients have limited access to the outdoors, and this space will offer privacy, comfort, and dignity during some of their most difficult moments. By incorporating traditional medicines and culturally significant plants, we're also honouring Indigenous healing practices and strengthening our commitment to culturally informed care. This garden is more than a project--it's an essential step toward truly holistic healing for our patients, residents, and community."

Lindsay Birss, Director of Community Hospitals, Yukon Hospital Corporation

Quick Facts

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada is investing $1,446,000 in these projects through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF). Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada is contributing $432,573 towards the project in Teslin through the Climate Change Preparedness in the North Program.

The Natural Infrastructure Fund supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dikes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of engineered grey infrastructure to enhance or support natural infrastructure and/or the use of ecosystem processes. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

A minimum of 10% of the overall program envelope will be allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada's Climate Change Preparedness in the North Program helps communities identify their climate change risks and vulnerabilities, develop plans, and implement solutions. Since 2016, the Program has supported over 100 projects in Yukon, representing an investment of more than $20 million.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to environmental assessment obligations.

