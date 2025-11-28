THUNDER BAY, ON, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The City of Thunder Bay has upgraded its trail network with two new bridges after receiving a combined investment of $1.3 million from the federal and municipal governments.

The two bridges supported by this investment were constructed within the existing trail network, and encourage environmentally friendly transportation options. The bridge at George Burke Park is improving north–south pedestrian and cyclist access to Lakehead University and the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital, while the bridge at Clayte Street connects the River Terrace neighbourhood with nearby schools, making it easier for students to walk and bike to school. Both bridges were built using materials salvaged from a decommissioned vehicular bridge, further reducing the financial and environmental impacts of construction.

"The addition of pedestrian and cyclist bridges as part of Thunder Bay's trail network gives the community a safe and convenient way to travel car-free between home, school, work, and local services. Using salvaged materials to build these non-vehicular bridges is a double win for the environment."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"This is great news for Thunder Bay. These new bridges expand the safe, active transportation options available for residents, connect key areas of our city, and make it easier for students, hospital staff, and families to get around without a car. We're grateful for this support, and proud to keep building a city that is more connected, sustainable, and accessible for everyone."

Ken Boshcoff, Mayor, City of Thunder Bay

The federal government invested a total of $780,000 from the Active Transportation Fund. The City of Thunder Bay invested $520,000.

The ATF supports projects that build new and expanded networks of pathways, sidewalks, bike lanes and trails to support affordable, greener, and healthier options for Canadians to access their communities by walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

A minimum of 10% of ATF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The federal government also launched the Active Transportation Online Hub. This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada, and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

The ATF supports the National Active Transportation Strategy, the country's first strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. It uses data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable and sustainable travel options.

