OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Six municipalities across Eastern Ontario will upgrade trails and pathways in their communities, thanks to investments from the federal government through the Active Transportation Fund.

This investment will enable communities across the region to rehabilitate, reconstruct, and extend trails while enhancing user safety and the overall travel experience. Planned additions include lighting, benches, signage and trail markers.

These projects will provide community members with better access to more environmentally friendly and active ways to commute to their workplaces, schools, recreation centres, and local businesses.

Quotes

"With these investments, communities across Eastern Ontario will be revitalizing and extending their local trails, making them safer and more enjoyable for everyone. This means people can get outside, stay active, and have more environmentally friendly options for getting to work, school, recreation centres, and local businesses."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing a total of $3,459,339 in six projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF) in Kijicho Manito Madaouskarini Algonquin First Nation and the Town of Bancroft, the City of Brockville, the Municipality of Clarington, the Town of Cobourg, the Municipality of North Grenville, and the County of Renfrew.

The ATF supports projects that build new and expanded networks of pathways, sidewalks, bike lanes and trails to support affordable, greener, and healthier options for Canadians to access their communities. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

A minimum of 10% of ATF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The federal government also launched the Active Transportation Online Hub. This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada, and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

The ATF supports the National Active Transportation Strategy, the country's first strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. It uses data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable and sustainable travel options.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding agreements.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

