LAVAL, QC, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, during the symbolic Bell Let's Talk flag-raising ceremony in front of the Laval City Hall, which was attended by many dignitaries, including the Minister Responsible for Social Services, Lionel Carmant, Bell announced a $200,000 donation to the Cité de la Santé Foundation. This donation supports the Foundation's major fundraising campaign, #ProfoundlyHuman, which aims to raise $10 million by 2025.

Participating to the Bell Let’s Talk ceremonial flag raising and the announcement of a $200,000 donation to the Fondation Cité de la Santé du CISSS de Laval were (from left to right) : M. Stéphane Boyer, Mayor, Ville de LavaL - M. Pierre Rodrigue, vice-president, Québec Affairs, Bell - M. André Malacket, Executive Director, Fondation Cité de la Santé - M. Lionel Carmant , Minister responsible for Social Services, Québec - M. Jean-Philippe Cotton, President and CEO, CISSS de Laval (CNW Group/Bell Canada)

Bell's contribution will be entirely dedicated to the ongoing refurbishment of the psychiatric unit at the Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital. The project will reorganize, upgrade and improve the spaces used by the unit. More specifically, this project will:

integrate a psychiatric intensive care unit, including the addition of 7 extra beds for high-risk patients;

integrate a psychiatric crisis intervention care unit, where currently provided services will continue; and

renovate and upgrade all inpatient and psychiatric units, including the West Wing, which provides physical care.

"A day like this reminds us of the importance of talking about mental health, something that should be addressed all year round. In this regard, I welcome Bell's initiative and the donation made to the Cité de la Santé Foundation. There is no doubt that these funds will contribute to improving psychiatric care in the Laval region. The accessibility of mental health services and care must be improved for the entire population. Our government is making this a priority."

- Lionel Carmant, Minister Responsible for Social Services.

"We welcome Bell's support for mental health. The need is great in Laval, and we are fortunate to have a network of partners that care about this important cause and want to contribute."

- André Malacket, Executive Director of the Cité de la Santé Foundation

"Today, on Bell Let's Talk Day, Bell is pleased to announce a $200,000 donation to the Cité de la Santé Foundation, which will help to make seven new beds available in the psychiatric intensive care unit. Access to mental health care is a major challenge, and this addition is a practical solution to improve the situation. Too many people experiencing mental health issues do not receive the care they need. Let's change this."

- Pierre Rodrigue, VP Québec Affairs, Bell

Bell Let's Talk Day is today!

Today, and every day throughout the year, we encourage Canadians to take meaningful action to create positive change for mental health. Everyone can play a role in our homes, schools, workplaces, and communities. Here are some actions we can all take:

C hoose a mental health organization to learn about or support

hoose a mental health organization to learn about or support H elp a friend struggling with mental health issues by learning ways to support them

elp a friend struggling with mental health issues by learning ways to support them A sk about how your school, workplace, or community is creating change for mental health

sk about how your school, workplace, or community is creating change for mental health N urture your own well-being by practicing and learning mental health strategies

urture your own well-being by practicing and learning mental health strategies G et involved in a mental health initiative or organize an event to support mental health

et involved in a mental health initiative or organize an event to support mental health Engage in conversations about mental health to fight stigma

Visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk for more ideas and share your actions using #BellLetsTalk and help inspire others to join the movement to create positive change for mental health.

About the Cité de la Santé Foundation

The Cité de la Santé Foundation's mission is to help improve the healthcare and social services provided at the CISSS de Laval [Laval's Integrated Health and Social Services Centre]. Since 1980, it has acquired medical equipment, improved the quality of life of care recipients, participated in research and education, supported skills development and training for healthcare workers, and helped improve infrastructure. Let's care for our world together.

https://www.fondationcitedelasante.com/en/

About Bell Let's Talk

As the largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk is focused on 4 key action pillars — Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership —and is a driver of Bell for Better. Since its launch in 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,400 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk .

Information:

Christine Girard, Director of Communications

[email protected]

514-805-0644

Éliane Légaré, Gestionnaire Relations publiques

eliane.légaré@bell.ca

@Bell_Cause

@Bell_Nouvelles

SOURCE Bell Canada