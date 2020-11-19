In collaboration with Alberta Health Services and UFCW Local 401, Olymel tests all employees at its Red Deer plant

RED DEER, AB, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In response to the community resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Alberta, Olymel's management, as a precautionary measure in joint collaboration with Alberta Health Services and UFCW Local 401, announced that a massive testing of all its 1,850 employees was undertaken this morning at its hog slaughtering and cutting plant in Red Deer, Alberta. This testing campaign aims to protect the health of the plant's employees and to identify people who do not show symptoms but could be carriers of the virus.

Olymel is working closely with Alberta Health Services, Occupational Health & Safety officials, and representatives of UFCW Local 401 to organize this massive screening. All partners present in the plant, including the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, are also participating in this preventive effort to reduce and control the spread of the coronavirus. The Red Deer hog slaughtering and cutting plant has been spared from the worst of the pandemic so far and currently has 10 confirmed active cases of COVID-19.

Olymel invites all employees at its Red Deer plant to remain vigilant during this period of community circulation of the coronavirus. The company asks its employees to carefully and consistently follow the sanitary measures that have been in effect at the Red Deer plant since the start of the pandemic, including declaring any symptoms, disinfecting their hands, wearing masks and face shields, respecting social distancing and observing all sanitary measures recommended when carpooling.

