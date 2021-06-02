WHITEHORSE, YT, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Investing in local infrastructure supports the unique needs of northern communities. The governments of Canada and Yukon are taking decisive action to invest in community infrastructure and stabilize the economy across Canada, while first and foremost ensuring that the health and safety of all Canadians are protected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, the Honourable Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Richard Mostyn, Yukon's Minister of Community Services; and His Worship Dan Curtis, Mayor for the City of Whitehorse, announced $820,000 for safety improvements in school zones across the City of Whitehorse.

The City of Whitehorse will be improving pedestrian safety and calming traffic near several elementary schools with a variety of measures. Projects over the next two years will include a new sidewalk, zebra crosswalks, curb extensions, a mini-roundabout, a paved trail and LED pedestrian lights.

The Government of Canada is investing $820,000 in this project through the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF), a permanent source of federal funding for infrastructure investments.

Quotes

"Safe and accessible school zones contribute to making Canadian communities good places to live, work, raise families and that is why we are investing $820,000 in this project. By making improvements to school zones across the City of Whitehorse, we are creating safer environments for children, teachers and families walking to and from schools and everyone living in these areas."

The Honourable Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I am pleased to see the City of Whitehorse using its federal Gas Tax Fund for a project to protect children, our most precious resource. Municipalities have many priorities and ensuring pedestrian safety in school zones is a major one. The Government of Yukon is pleased to partner with the federal government in helping Yukon municipalities and First Nations access the Gas Tax Fund. The fund provides reliable funding for projects that improve the health and well-being of all Yukoners and create economic opportunity."

The Honourable Richard Mostyn, Minister of Community Services

"On behalf of Council I am pleased to see another one of our Capital Budget projects come to fruition thanks to federal Gas Tax funding. This project aligns with the safe and healthy communities vision in the City's Sustainability Plan, and we're hopeful that these improvements will enhance safety at all five school locations."

His Worship Dan Curtis, Mayor of the City of Whitehorse

Quick Facts

For Jack Hulland Elementary School in Porter Creek , a sidewalk will be built on the west side of Fir Street between 14th and 12th Avenues, as well as a paved trail on the east side between 14th and 12th Avenues. Curb extensions at the crosswalk will be built and an adjacent intersection will be installed to calm traffic, reduce crossing distance and improve sightlines.

, a sidewalk will be built on the west side of Fir Street between 14th and 12th Avenues, as well as a paved trail on the east side between 14th and 12th Avenues. Curb extensions at the crosswalk will be built and an adjacent intersection will be installed to calm traffic, reduce crossing distance and improve sightlines. At Elijah Smith Elementary School in McIntyre subdivision, enhanced zebra markings will be painted on the pavement at the east-west pedestrian crossing at the Hamilton Boulevard and McIntyre Drive roundabout.

On Lewes Boulevard, enhanced zebra markings will be painted on the pavement and pedestrian-activated LED pedestrian signs will be installed.

On the south side of Wann Road, student drop-off at Holy Family Catholic Elementary School will be prevented and pedestrian illumination will be improved at the crosswalk. Curb extensions at the crosswalk will be installed to calm traffic, reduce crossing distance and improve sightlines. As well, a mini-roundabout at Wann Road and Basswood Street will be built to calm traffic and encourage student drop-off on the north side.

Enhanced zebra marks on pavement will be painted on Wann Road at school crosswalks.

At the crosswalk to Takhini Elementary School, enhanced zebra marks on pavement will be painted on Range Road. Curb extensions at the crosswalk will be installed to calm traffic, reduce crossing distance and improve sightlines.

The federal Gas Tax Fund is a long-term indexed source of funding for over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years, it has supported thousands of projects annually.

The federal Gas Tax Fund has 18 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and roads. Communities can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.

Over the past five years, the Government of Canada has invested over $850 million through the Investing in Canada Plan in over 250 projects across the Yukon .

Associated links

Federal Gas Tax Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gtf-fte-eng.html

Federal Gas Tax Fund in Yukon: https://yukon.ca/en/doing-business/funding-and-support-business/apply-gas-tax-fund#eligibility

Federal infrastructure investments in Yukon: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/yt-eng.html

Twitter: @INFC_eng

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Michelle Johnston, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-298-7386, [email protected]; Renée Francoeur, Cabinet Communications, Government of Yukon, 867-334-9194, [email protected]; Bonnie Venton Ross, Communications Analyst, Department of Community Services, Government of Yukon, 867-332-5513, [email protected]; Myles Dolphin, Manager, Strategic Communications, City of Whitehorse, [email protected], 867-689-0515; Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

