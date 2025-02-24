EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Black Canadians continue to face significant barriers to accessing mental health services and supports, including cost of care, a history of systemic racism and discrimination in healthcare, personal and community experiences of racial bias, and overall lack of culturally representative and responsive mental health professionals.

Today the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced the first recipients of the of the Promoting Health Equity: Mental Health of Black Canadians Fund. Three projects across Alberta will receive a total of $279,900 in funding to build capacity to develop and deliver programs that promote the mental health of Black people in Canada.

The work of these community-led projects enhances participants' understanding of mental health, its determinants, and raises awareness of available mental health resources. They provide a safe and culturally relevant place where community members can access high-quality programing, resources, and supports.

We are committed to supporting community-led projects that aim to increase equity and address the underlying determinants of mental health, including a focus on anti-Black racism. Future project receiving funding will include those that strive to strengthen or adapt mental health supports and services to meet the needs of Black communities in Canada, develop new interventions to promote positive mental health and increase access to opportunities and conditions conducive to health for all.

Having access to culturally representative care is critical to managing mental health. Black-led and evidence-based projects will have a positive and sustainable impact on the mental health of Black people in Canada.

"When people find the courage to ask for help, they deserve to be met by mental health service providers who see them and can offer resources that reflect their reality. The projects funded through the Mental Health of Black Canadians Fund are dedicated to improving the mental health of its community members and moving towards better health outcomes."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"Through counselling and wraparound programs, we've helped individuals and families navigate real challenges. These resources enable the Africa Centre to reach more people, provide services where they're needed most, and create initiatives that respond to the realities of our community. Mental health support isn't a privilege —it's essential. With this support, we can continue breaking barriers and ensuring people get the care they deserve."

Sam Juru

Executive Director, Africa Centre

Quick facts

Between 2018 and 2026, the Promoting Health Equity: Mental Health of Black Canadians Fund will have provided support for 60 projects.

This investment seeks to improve understanding of the unique barriers to and social determinants of mental health for Black communities to strengthen culturally informed policies, programs, and interventions.

Budget 2024 allocated $4 million in funding over two years, starting in 2024-25, to PHAC to administer the Promoting Health Equity: Mental Health of Black Canadians Fund to continue supporting community-led initiatives that increase health equity and promote the mental health of Black people in Canada .

