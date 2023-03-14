MONTREAL, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Access to justice is a fundamental Canadian value and an integral part of a fair and just society based on the rule of law. Our Government is committed to providing fair and equal access to justice for Indigenous and racialized communities across the country and addressing systemic racism and discrimination in all its forms and in all phases of the justice system.

Today, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, accompanied by Na'kuset, Executive Director of the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal (NWSM), announced support to improve access to justice for Indigenous families in Montreal, Quebec.

The NWSM Family Care Legal Clinic provides free legal advice and support services to Indigenous women, youth, and families. It also offers public legal education information and sessions to help Indigenous families in Montreal better understand their rights and the rights of their children, including in the context of youth protection, child custody and domestic violence.

Through its services, the Clinic will help address the numerous gaps and barriers in accessing justice far too often faced by Indigenous families in Canada. By providing free legal advice, support, and learning opportunities, the NWSM and its Clinic empower Indigenous women and families to affirm their legal rights. This, in turn, helps address the alarming rates of overrepresentation of Indigenous children in foster care.

Justice Canada is providing $919,275 over four years through the Justice Partnership and Innovation Program to support the NWSM's Family Care Legal Clinic. This funding began on October 1, 2022.

"We are grateful for this funding as it will allow us to support the urban Indigenous population with professional, culturally appropriate legal services pertaining to families. The reality is that our children have been apprehended by social services for generations. We can now offer the families a professional service to begin the reunification process for generations to come."

Na'kuset

Executive Director, Native Women's Shelter of Montreal



"We are committed to fighting systemic racism and discrimination, which are painful realities for Indigenous peoples across the country. Central to this is ensuring that Indigenous peoples have access to the services they need, where they need them, and when they need them. By supporting the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal, we are helping bring systemic change and improving access to justice and fairness in our justice system."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., K.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada



"Collaboration and partnership with Indigenous organizations is critical to advancing reconciliation and transforming the relationship between Indigenous peoples and the justice system. The Native Women's Shelter of Montreal, with their Family Care Legal Clinic, is a vital partner in these efforts and in empowering Indigenous women and children."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations



Quick Facts

The NWSM offers frontline services to First Nations, Inuit and Métis women and children to promote their empowerment and independence. The NWSM is the only women's shelter in Montréal that provides services exclusively to Indigenous women and children. Their in-house programs, combined with their outreach services, help in the healing progress of women, while assisting them in re-establishing a balanced lifestyle.

Budget 2021 announced $21.5 million over five years to support the provision of culturally appropriate legal information and resources and to pilot legal advice services for racialized communities across Canada . This funding supports organizations that provide free public legal education and information as well as organizations that provide legal services and advice to racialized communities. Funding provided to the NWSM is part of this investment.

over five years to support the provision of culturally appropriate legal information and resources and to pilot legal advice services for racialized communities across . This funding supports organizations that provide free public legal education and information as well as organizations that provide legal services and advice to racialized communities. Funding provided to the NWSM is part of this investment. In consultation and cooperation with Indigenous, provincial, and territorial partners, Justice Canada is developing an Indigenous Justice Strategy (IJS) to address systemic discrimination and the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in the justice system. The IJS will identify needed legislative, program, and policy initiatives, informed by the lived experiences of Indigenous peoples in Canada .

