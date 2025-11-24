WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Ginette Lavack, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for St. Boniface--St. Vital, on behalf of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced an investment of more than $2 million over four years to the Government of Manitoba to improve access to health services in French in the province.

This investment is laying the groundwork for improved health services for Francophone communities through the Official Languages Health Program (OLHP). The Government of Manitoba will collect data on the linguistic capacity of the current health workforce and the official language preference of patients. Additionally, a virtual health initiative will be launched to provide health services in French for Francophones living in rural or remote regions, where access to bilingual health services is limited.

The Government of Canda will continue working with partners to improve access to health care services for everyone, including services in the official language of their choice.

Quotes

"Everyone in Canada should have access to health services in their official language of choice, regardless of where they live. When it comes to health care, a language barrier can lead to a life-or-death situation. This is why the Government of Canada is supporting projects that will improve access to health services for Francophones and Anglophones living in minority communities in Canada."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"I know personally how important it is for people to have access to health services in the official language of their choice. This initiative will improve access to safer, more inclusive services and ensure that both official languages continue to be supported across our health care system, regardless of where you live."

Ginette Lavack

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for St. Boniface--St. Vital

"Our two official languages are at the heart of our identity, uniting us from coast to coast to coast and making us stronger together. As a government, we are taking concrete action to ensure that Canadians--no matter where they live--can access health services in the official language of their choice. I am pleased that this funding will support projects that strengthen our bilingual identity, not only in Manitoba but right across Canada."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Manitoba's strong Francophone community gives us a unique strength in health care. This federal funding will help us build on that strength by recruiting and supporting bilingual health-care workers, expanding virtual care services in French, and improving how we track and respond to the needs of Francophone Manitobans. Being able to offer care in both official languages helps us attract skilled professionals, strengthen our workforce, and make care more personal and inclusive for patients."

Uzoma Asagwara

Manitoba's Minister of Health, Seniors, and Long-Term Care

Quick Facts

The Government of Manitoba is receiving $2,117,586 over four years (2024-2028) for their project "Anchor and Expand Access to Quality of Health Services in French".

On September 11, 2025, the Government of Canada also announced more than $5 million over five years (2023-2028) to the Université de Saint-Boniface to increase the number of students enrolling in the Registered and Practical Nursing, and Bachelor's degree in Social Work programs.

The OLHP was launched in 2003 and receives funding through the Government of Canada's Action Plan for Official Languages. The Program supports non-profit organizations, post-secondary institutions and provincial and territorial governments that aim to improve access to health services for official language minority communities (OLMC) - Francophones living outside Quebec and English-speaking communities in Quebec.

The "Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration" announced that, in addition to existing funding of $192.2 million over five years, Health Canada's OLHP will also receive $14.5 million over five years (for a total of $206.7 million over five years). This additional funding will support non-profit organizations, provincial and territorial governments and post-secondary institutions that serve OLMCs to train and retain bilingual health professionals, support health networking initiatives as well as innovative projects.

Budget 2023 outlined the Government's plan to invest close to $200 billion over 10 years, including $46.2 billion in new funding to provinces and territories to strengthen Canada's public health care system. This includes $25 billion of funding through tailored bilateral agreements to meet the specific needs of each province and territory.

