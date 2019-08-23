Improvements to Highway 97 intersection will support safe efficient travels in and around Quesnel

QUESNEL, BC, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in safe efficient transportation infrastructure is critical to connecting communities, helping our businesses compete, and creating a strong economy and middle class.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and MLA Doug Donaldson, on behalf of the Honourable Claire Trevena, British Columbia's Minister Transportation and Infrastructure, announced funding for significant safety improvements to Highway 97 (Cariboo Hwy) in Quesnel at the intersections of Racing Road and Quesnel-Hydraulic Road.

The project involves consolidating access to the highway and installing a traffic signal with full-access movement along this section of highway. Once complete, it will significantly increase driver safety along this stretch of highway while ensuring traffic can flow efficiently to reduce congestion and travel times.

The Government of Canada is contributing up to $7.7 million to this project through the New Building Canada Fund, Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component—National and Regional Projects while the Government of British Columbia is contributing $11.3 million.

"Keeping people and goods moving smoothly is essential to helping our businesses compete and improving Canadians' quality of life. These vital improvements to Cariboo Highway in Quesnel will greatly reduce the risk of collisions and ensure residents and businesses can travel safely and efficiently through the region for years to come."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The ministry is committed to long-term safety improvements for people traveling along Highway 97 through the community of Quesnel. Adding this traffic signal will make it safer and easier for people to get on and off the highway, and will keep traffic moving along the corridor."

MLA for Stikine, Doug Donaldson, on behalf of Transportation and Infrastructure, Minister Claire Trevena

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

