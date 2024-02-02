STRATHCONA COUNTY, AB, Feb. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Commuters will benefit from improved transit infrastructure throughout Strathcona County and Grande Prairie after a combined investment of more than $21 million from the federal and municipal governments for seven projects in northern Alberta.

Announced by Minister Randy Boissonnault and Mayor Rod Frank, these projects will improve access to transit services, providing residents with easier and safer ways to get to where they need to go.

Investing in public transit and active transportation infrastructure is fundamental to economic growth, reducing air pollution, and creating more inclusive communities, where everyone has equal access to public services and employment opportunities.

Funding for Strathcona County will support the replacement of existing transit vehicles, including nine 8-passenger paratransit buses, ten conventional, and six double–decker buses.

In addition, approximately 200 bus stop pads will be installed in locations around the community to improve the capacity, quality, and safety of those stops.

In Grande Prairie, residents will see functional improvements and repairs to the city's existing trail system. This will help residents stay active while getting around their community.

"Accessible and reliable public transit is essential for stronger, more inclusive communities. Residents of Strathcona County will have better access and accommodations to travel smoothly, faster, and safely to their desired destinations. By investing these projects, we are enhancing the quality of life and creating more opportunities for all Canadians to live fuller and more connected lives."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Strathcona County greatly appreciates the federal government's investment into our shared goal of providing a fully accessible transit experience. We aspire to provide the highest quality of public transit service - from the moment our operators greet riders at improved bus stops to board a regular passenger bus, double-decker or mobility bus – to the moment riders safely and reliably arrive at their destination."

His Worship Rod Frank, Mayor of Strathcona County

"Thanks to Minister Randy Boissonnalt's contributions, along with the collaborative effort of other municipalities, Council welcomes funding that will help repair and develop our City's trail system. Enhancing trails is a crucial means of improving our residents' quality of life. These upgrades will allow our residents to remain active while also contributing to a stronger sense of community."

Her Worship Jackie Clayton, Mayor of Grande Prairie

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $9,423,637 through the Public Transit Infrastructure (PTIS) and the COVID-19 Resilience (CVRIS) Streams of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. Strathcona County is contributing $12,081,792 , and Grande Prairie is contributing $47,481 towards their respective projects.

through the Public Transit Infrastructure (PTIS) and the COVID-19 Resilience (CVRIS) Streams of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Strathcona County is contributing , and is contributing towards their respective projects. The PTIS stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

Including today's announcement, 14 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Alberta , with a total federal contribution of more than $1.9 billion and a total provincial contribution of over $2 billion .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of over . The federal government is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the federal government has announced an unprecedented investment of over $30 billion in thousands of transit projects in communities across the country.

in thousands of transit projects in communities across the country. Under the CVRIS stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Including today's announcement, 118 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream have been announced in Alberta , with a total federal contribution of more than $205 million and a total provincial contribution of over $8.9 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of over . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land. As the world moves towards a net-zero economy, people living and working on the Prairies are taking action and are leading to take advantage of growing economic development opportunities.

On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada .

, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan has dedicated over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and . Building a green Prairie economy is about working together on common interests, to make a sustainable and prosperous net-zero economy achievable.

Infrastructure Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

