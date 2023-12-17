COTE FIRST NATION, SK, Dec. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Six active transportation infrastructure projects in rural and Indigenous communities in Saskatchewan will help create healthier and more connected communities after an investment of more than $3.1 million from the federal government.

Announced by Minister Dan Vandal, these projects will provide safe and accessible active transportation infrastructure for these communities for years to come.

Through this funding a new walking path will be built from Cote First Nation into the local municipality of Kamsack. A number of benches will also be installed along the path to offer rest areas, as well as street lights to allow for sufficient lighting in the evening. This new trail will provide an alternative route for residents to walk, roll, or bike along the walkway while keeping their local travel healthy and environmentally friendly.

Funding will also go towards creating an active transportation strategy in Sturgeon Lake First Nation to develop a plan to improve transportation network, and identify areas to include active transportation infrastructure where it will be most impactful. This will help enhance sustainability and promote safe, accessible travel for people of all ages and abilities.

Four additional projects to improve multi-use pathways and trails in the towns of Porcupine Plain, Regina Beach, Lumsden, and the City of Swift Current will also benefit from the funding announced today.

These investments are part of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, which aims to create and improve pathways, bike lanes, and pedestrian bridges all over the country. It's a big step towards healthier living and building resilient communities, making a better-connected Canada for us all.

"Today's announcement supports rural areas across Saskatchewan in building safe and active transportation options for residents to access key parts of their communities. Multi-use paths, trails, and pedestrian bridges promote active living and provide safer and healthier travel options. These projects help develop communities where people want to live and build families."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Cote First Nation is pleased to be accepted into the Active Transportation fund program. Cote First Nation has submitted to create a multi-use walking on the nation. This project addresses the issue of public safety of those without adequate transportation and has been requested for a number of years from membership. The walkway will span from the main subdivision on Nation to our main shopping area to provide safer means of travel for membership. The pathway will be completed in phases and phase 1 is set to start in late spring. Cote First Nation has been able to assist a number of fellow nations in completing their own submission into this project and will continue to support those seeking assistance."

Judge Cote, Councillor, Cote First Nation

"Tansi. In keeping with the Treaty and Fiduciary relations with the Government of Canada I would like to thank the Active Transportation Fund for the significant contribution towards Phase 1 of the Sturgeon Lake Active Transportation Project. Community safety is a priority and this project will provide a much needed active transportation route to safely cross the Sturgeon River thereby decreasing the reliance on automotive transportation as well as greatly reducing the dangers associated with pedestrian traffic on the newly paved roadway. At the same time this will provide a safe, non motorized, 1 kilometer trail for the year round use and enjoyment of membership both young and old. This historic trail is one of the many used by our forefathers and will now become a prominent and permanent element of the Sturgeon Lake First Nation. Kinanaskomitin."

Chief Christina Longjohn, Sturgeon Lake First Nation Chief & Council

The federal government is investing $3,152,275 in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the recipients are contributing $556,014 .

in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the recipients are contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The federal government is investing billions of dollars to provide predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. This investment includes $400 million through the Active Transportation Fund over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. This plan complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy.

through the Active Transportation Fund over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. This plan complements strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, strengthening the economy, providing affordable transportation options, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding/contribution agreements.

