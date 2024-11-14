The Salvation Army launches the 134th Annual Christmas Kettle Campaign – its largest public fundraiser of the year that supports over three million visits for assistance in 400 communities across Canada.

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - It's no secret that many Canadians are feeling increasingly squeezed by factors beyond their control. Impossible choices spotlights the tough decisions struggling individuals and families face every day. In fact, one in three food bank users this Christmas will be children. This underpins The Salvation Army's critical role in providing support during difficult times.

Food insecurity is a common thread that runs through The Salvation Army's work with vulnerable people. Other top concerns of people seeking help are cost of housing, utilities and delayed wages.

The Salvation Army Launches its Largest Public Fundraiser of the Year (CNW Group/The Salvation Army)

"Many people who are struggling must choose between feeding themselves or feeding their children, or perhaps skipping Christmas to pay the rent," says Lt-Colonel John Murray, territorial secretary for communications. "When hunger and fear become a way of life, each day feels like an uphill climb."

Last year, the front lines of Salvation Army community services saw the number of seniors seeking support increase by six percent. Those experiencing disabilities rose by 10 percent and households with children seeking assistance increased by three percent.

"We still have work to do," says Lt-Colonel Murray. "When poverty gives someone an impossible choice, our approach combines immediate relief with community-driven efforts to break the cycle of poverty and bring stability."

With a national fundraising goal of $22 million, contributions to the kettle campaign allow The Salvation Army to provide practical assistance for all who need it, not only at Christmas but throughout the year. This includes meals, food banks, children's breakfast programs, housing supports, substance-use recovery, and care for women and children fleeing domestic violence. Every donation to any of the 2,000 kettle locations across the country remains in the community in which it was given to support local needs. Most kettle units across Canada offer a safe and simple tap-and-go payment option to donate.

"Donor support and partnerships help us provide essential services, such as shelter, food and addictions support, directly impacting those in need," says Lt-Colonel Murray. "The continued generosity of Canadians, motivated by compassion and a desire to give back to their communities, ensures that The Salvation Army can effectively contribute to poverty reduction across the country."

The Salvation Army expresses gratitude for the support of thousands of kettle workers, corporate partners, such as Walmart Canada, Costco, BellMedia, Loblaw Companies Limited, Bass Pro Shops/Cabela's and many others, who make the Christmas Kettle Campaign possible.

Donations to the 2024 Christmas Kettle Campaign can also be made at SalvationArmy.ca, by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769) and via mail to The Salvation Army, 2 Overlea Blvd., Toronto ON M4H 1P4.

About The Salvation Army: The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with substance-use recovery; long-term care and palliative care; Christmas assistance, such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes, such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

