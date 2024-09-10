Important Improvements to My Service Canada Account

A New Dashboard Makes Accessing Government Services Easier

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - More than 5.6 million Canadians have a My Service Canada Account (MSCA), and more than 2 million sign-in monthly to get information on Employment Insurance, Canada Pension Plan, Old Age Security, Social Insurance Number and more.

Today, as part of the ongoing effort to improve the client experience with the Government of Canada, Minister of Citizens' Services Terry Beech announced two significant upgrades to MSCA.

First, MSCA registration has been simplified to allow users to create an account more easily. Users are now guided through the registration process once they have gathered all necessary information.

Additionally, a new, modern and user-friendly MSCA dashboard now provides users with a more complete view of the benefits and services available to them on a single page, featuring a clearer layout and improved navigation. Now, accessing the most requested tasks in MSCA is quicker and more efficient, with support readily available when needed.

The new MSCA dashboard follows the release of a pre-released version on December 27, 2023. Since then, more than 500,000 unique users have visited, and more than 1,000 users provided feedback to inform further improvements.

These enhancements reflect our government's unwavering commitment towards continually improving government services, keeping citizens at the centre of these improvements and with a focus on simplicity, efficiency, and accessibility to ensure that Canadians can easily access the services they need no matter where or when they need them.

Quotes

"Today marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to improve and modernize citizen services through digital innovation. Too often, our clients want to use digital channels but are blocked by cumbersome steps. For these 5.6 million My Service Canada Account users, we made it easier to find the information they are looking for. The latest updates to My Service Canada Account are creating a user-friendly experience that we can continually improve and evolve with the day-to-day needs of Canadians."

– Minister of Citizens' Services, Terry Beech

Quick facts

My Service Canada Account (MSCA) is a secure online portal. It gives Canadians access to the following services: Canadian Dental Care Plan Employment Insurance Canada Pension Plan Canada Pension Plan disability Old Age Security Canada Apprentice Loan Social Insurance Number

As of October 31, 2023 , there were 5,684,480 active MSCA accounts.

Associated links

My Service Canada Account (MSCA) - Canada.ca

Minister Beech news release announcing the launch of My Service Canada Account dashboard BETA version

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For media enquiries, please contact: Teodor Gaspar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Citizens' Services, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]