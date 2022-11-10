OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) is calling on Health Canada to direct the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) to suspend its current Guidelines consultation process. If the PMPRB's revised draft Guidelines are implemented without substantial changes as planned for the beginning of 2023, Canadian patients will be deprived of potentially life-saving new medicines. The uncertainty caused by the proposed Guidelines will result in fewer clinical trials, delayed drug launches, and decreased investments in the life sciences sector. Canadian patients and their families want and deserve better.

To ensure Canadians get better access to new medicines, IMC is requesting that the current abbreviated and inadequate consultation process be replaced with a whole-of-government approach. A broader approach will allow all stakeholders – government, industry, patient groups and others – to properly assess the impact of the revised draft Guidelines on patients in Canada. IMC further believes that unless action is taken now, the draft Guidelines will negatively impact other important federal government priorities such as Canada's Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy and the National Strategy for Drugs for Rare Diseases.

Timely access to new medicines saves lives, reduces health care costs, contributes to economic productivity, and makes Canada a more attractive destination for investment and launching new medicines. Pausing PMPRB's current consultation process will allow us – together – to chart a better path forward – one that puts patients at the centre of our health care systems and that encourages investment in Canada.

About Innovative Medicines Canada

Innovative Medicines Canada is the national association representing the voice of Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry. The association advocates for policies that enable the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative medicines and vaccines to improve the lives of all Canadians and supports the members' commitment to being a valued partner in the Canadian healthcare system. The association represents 50 companies who invest nearly $1.4 billion in R&D annually, fueling Canada's knowledge-based economy, while contributing $8 billion to Canada's economy. Guided by the Code of Ethical Practices, all members work with governments, private payers, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders in a highly ethical manner.

SOURCE Innovative Medicines Canada

For further information: Marise Varanda, Director, Media Relations & Content, Telephone: 613-462-5367, E-mail: [email protected]