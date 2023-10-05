MONTREAL, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Imperial Tobacco Canada (ITCAN), is proud to announce that its commitment to building an inclusive, diverse, and flexible working environment for its employees has been recognized with a 2023 Impact Award in the Supporting Employees category.

"Our company succeeds when our people thrive. We have truly redefined the employee experience at ITCAN," said Frank Silva, President and CEO of ITCAN. "Our progressive approach centers on listening and making the right decisions in response to the evolving needs of our employees, consumers and society."

Head office employees are empowered to work from home up to 50 percent of the time and is the new standard for ITCAN's hybrid work guidelines. The company has also established a Fully Remote Program to help recruit and retain 'must-win' candidates. The program gives ITCAN a broader reach and removes mobility barriers to career progression.

"Embracing flexibility and empowering our employees to balance their schedules to what suits them the most allows for a better work-life integration and enhanced productivity on all levels," said Lito Charet, ITCAN's Vice-President, Human Resources and Inclusion. "We have learned that the one-size-fits-all approach is no longer the answer for our employees, it's about flexibility and choice. We proudly empower through responsibility, and this resonates far more with our employees."

Some of the initiatives the company has implemented this year anchored around the feedback received from their employees are:

Fri-Yays (half-day Fridays) from Easter to Thanksgiving, where all employees are encouraged to logoff as of noon on Fridays to enjoy a longer weekend to spend quality time with their loved ones.

A flexible benefits program tailored to the needs of employees and their families, including a health spending and personal wellness account that allows them to feel supported on all aspects of their wellbeing.

An enhanced learning portfolio, offered through open enrolment and through various mediums, from digital to face-to-face, to further support employees in their learning and development journey.

"The voice of our employees will remain at the heart of everything we do. We are incredibly honoured to have been certified as one of Canada's Great Places to Work for the second year in a row," said Ms. Charet. "The Impact Award is further validation that we are doing the right thing."

The Impact Award recognizes companies for supporting staff in the areas of health, safety, and wellness. The award is sponsored by Canada Convenience Store News.

About Imperial Tobacco Canada

Imperial Tobacco Canada is Canada's leading tobacco and vaping products company and is part of the world's most international tobacco group: BAT. BAT is a global multi-category consumer goods business, operating in over 180 markets. Our vision is to build A Better Tomorrow™ by reducing the health impact of our business through offering a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky products for our consumers.

Our strong foundations, together with our capacity for cutting-edge innovation, are a platform for us to build more sustainable products for our adult consumers, and a more sustainable business for our colleagues, shareholders, and communities.

About Impact Awards

The CSNC Impact Awards recognize initiatives introduced by retailers, suppliers, distributors and industry partners that facilitate change by supporting communities, employees and the planet in four key areas.

For more information about the ITCAN's recognition on the Impact Award on Supporting Employees category, visit https://ccentral.ca/2023-impact-awards-winner-imperial-tobacco

