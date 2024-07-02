Imperial Tobacco Canada Earns 2024 Great Place to Work® Certification

MONTREAL, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Imperial Tobacco Canada, a Montreal Top Employer and leader in developing and distributing high-quality tobacco and nicotine products to over 29,000 retailers across Canada, is honoured to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work®.

"We are immensely proud of this recognition, especially that it comes directly from feedback received by our employees. We put enormous efforts into creating an environment where we can all shine and achieve our full potential," said Frank Silva, President of Imperial Tobacco Canada. "We face many challenges in our business, but we do so together, and our people know that we will always do the right thing."

To achieve this prestigious certification, Great Place to Work® surveyed all 500 employees of Imperial Tobacco Canada. This employee-led certification is based on employees' direct feedback as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience, which measures the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues.

Building a culture that attracts and retains the best talent is a core focus for Imperial Tobacco Canada.

"This certification reflects our ongoing efforts to prioritize employee satisfaction, well-being, and professional development. We remain committed to fostering an inclusive environment where every team member feels valued and empowered to contribute their best work. This achievement inspires us to continue our journey towards excellence in workplace culture, ensuring that we remain a preferred employer of choice in our industry," said Lito Charet, Vice President of Human Resources and Inclusion.

To learn more about career opportunities at Imperial Tobacco Canada, visit the careers page.

About Imperial Tobacco Canada

Imperial Tobacco Canada is Canada's leading tobacco and nicotine products company and is part of the world's most international tobacco group: BAT. BAT is a global multi-category consumer goods business, operating in over 180 markets. At BAT, our purpose is to create A Better Tomorrow™ by Building a Smokeless World.

Our vision is for A Smokeless World built on smokeless products where, ultimately, cigarettes have become a thing of the past. A world where smokers have migrated from cigarettes to smokeless alternatives. A world where smokers make a Switch to Better.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work® for all.

