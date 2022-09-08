MONTREAL, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Imperial Tobacco Canada, a Montreal Top Employer and leader in developing and distributing high-quality tobacco and nicotine products to over 29,000 retailers across Canada, is honoured to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work®.

"Our company succeeds when our people thrive," said Ralf Wittenberg, CEO of Imperial Tobacco Canada. "Guided by the voice of our employees, we continue to shape our workplace and people practices as part of our ambition to deliver A Better Tomorrow, and to make our workplace one that we can all continue to celebrate and be proud of."

To achieve this prestigious certification, Great Place to Work® surveyed all 500 employees of Imperial Tobacco Canada. This employee-led certification is based on employees' direct feedback as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience, which measures the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues.

Building a culture that attracts and retains the best talent is a core focus for Imperial Tobacco Canada. "Our goal is to cultivate a workplace in which everyone feels welcome and empowered to bring their whole selves to work, and that continues to build our leaders of tomorrow through significant investment in leadership and skill development programs that enable us to shape our future, together," said Lito Charet, Vice President of Human Resources and Inclusion.

About Imperial Tobacco Canada

Imperial Tobacco Canada is Canada's leading tobacco and vaping products company and is part of the world's most international tobacco and nicotine group: BAT. BAT is a global multi-category consumer goods business, operating in over 180 markets. Our vision is to build A Better Tomorrow by reducing the health impact of our business through offering a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky products for our adult consumers. Our strong foundations, together with our capacity for cutting-edge innovation, are a platform for us to build more sustainable products for our adult consumers, and a more sustainable business for our colleagues, shareholders, and communities. More on our A Better Tomorrow Strategy here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work® for all.

