MONTREAL, July 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Imperial Tobacco Canada Limited ("ITCAN") has officially submitted its feedback to Health Canada regarding the proposed Ministerial Order on nicotine replacement therapy products (NRTs). ITCAN strongly believes that NRTs, especially innovative products like nicotine pouches, are pivotal in achieving Health Canada's goal of reducing smoking rates to five percent by 2035. ITCAN's submission emphasizes the need for fair and scientifically grounded regulations that do not stifle innovation or accessibility.

"We have said from the start that we are willing to work with Health Canada and address any concerns they may have about ZONNIC, Canada's first and only nicotine pouch approved as a cessation product" said Eric Gagnon, Vice President Corporate and Regulatory Affairs. "We have been in constant dialogue with Health Canada for over two years and hope they will take our views into consideration and we remain ready to meet the Minister and his officials to discuss our feedback."

ITCAN identified six areas in its feedback:

Uniform Application of Regulations: ITCAN insists that any Ministerial Order must apply equally to all NRT formats. There is no scientific justification for discriminating between different NRT formats regarding public health risks. Singling out nicotine pouches, for which ITCAN is the sole licensed distributor in Canada , is unfair. ITCAN calls for non-discriminatory regulations that foster innovation and fairness.

Tucked away in the 2024 Budget Implementation Act is an amendment that will allow the Minister of Health to overrule the regulatory approval process for therapeutic products, which include any drugs, medical devices and natural health products. This unprecedented power grab takes a science and evidence-based approval process for therapeutic products and taints it with ideological considerations.

"To ensure the consultation process is meaningful rather than just checkbox exercise, it is essential to engage impacted stakeholders in accordance with the specific Ministerial Orders proposal," said Mr. Gagnon. "We urge Health Canada to consider these critical elements and adopt regulations that are fair, evidence-based, science focused and enforceable," he concluded.

