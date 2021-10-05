Imperial Equities Declares Quarterly Dividend

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Imperial Equities Inc. (TSXV: IEI) through its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.015 per share effective Q4, 2021, payable on October 31, 2021 to shareholders of record effective October 15, 2021.

"As we close our 2021 fiscal year, we are pleased to issue our Fourth Quarter dividend to our shareholders, reflecting a year of stability and positive growth," said Sine Chadi, President and CEO of Imperial Equities. "Our Company is pleased to be able to provide direct return to our shareholders on a consistent basis in recognition of their confidence in our Company."

This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act.



About Imperial Equities Inc.:

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company anchored by industrial, agricultural, and commercial real estate properties in its targeted markets throughout Western Canada. Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com. Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol IEI.

Neither TSX Venture nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Sine Chadi, CEO, Imperial Equities Inc., Phone: 780 424-7227, Email: [email protected]

