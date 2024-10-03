IMPERIAL EQUITIES DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Imperial Equities Inc. (TSX-V:IEI), through its Board of Directors, has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share effective Q3 2024, payable on November 5, 2024 to shareholders of record effective October 21, 2024.

"As we reflect on the results our Q4, our Company's performance—and our optimism—remain strong," said Sine Chadi, President and CEO of Imperial Equities. "We are pleased to issue this dividend as a key performance metric for our Company and in recognition and appreciation of our shareholders' continued support, confidence and trust."

This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act.

About Imperial Equities Inc:

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company anchored by industrial, agricultural, and commercial real estate properties in its targeted markets throughout Western Canada. Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com. Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol IEI.

Neither TSX Venture nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Imperial Equities Inc.

For further information: Sine Chadi, CEO, Imperial Equities Inc., Phone: 780-424-7227, Email: [email protected]