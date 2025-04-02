IMPERIAL EQUITIES DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

EDMONTON, AB, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Imperial Equities Inc. (TSXV: IEI) , through its Board of Directors, has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share effective Q2 2025, payable on May 2, 2025 to shareholders of record effective April 18, 2025.

"As we reflect on the results of our Q2, the Company's performance remains strong." said Sine Chadi, President and CEO of Imperial Equities. "We are pleased to issue a dividend again this Quarter in recognition and appreciation of our shareholders' continued support, confidence and trust."

This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act.

About Imperial Equities Inc:

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company anchored by industrial, agricultural, and commercial real estate properties in its targeted markets throughout Western Canada. Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com. Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol IEI.

