IMPERIAL EQUITIES ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

EDMONTON, AB, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Imperial Equities Inc. (TSXV: IEI) today announced the departure of its COO, Patricia Misutka, effective July 15, 2022. "Patricia is a strong strategic thinker and we have appreciated her contributions to our operations and our growth," said Sine Chadi, CEO of Imperial Equities. "We wish her every success as she moves on to pursue new opportunities."

Chadi added that the Company will recruit for a replacement for this position in the coming weeks.

About Imperial Equities Inc.:

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company anchored by industrial, agricultural, and commercial real estate properties in its targeted markets throughout Western Canada. Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com. Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol IEI.

