Impact of Economy on Retailers, Cannabis 2.0, Leveraging Black Friday, Latest Canadian Consumer Insights, and, Transforming Brand Relevance

Retail West 2019, Western Canada's largest retail conference, explores the most pressing concerns and opportunities for retailers in Canada on October 16, 2019 in Vancouver.

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - On October 16, 2019, Canada's most innovative retailers and their vendors will meet at Retail West in Vancouver, a full-day conference organized by Retail Council of Canada, to share perspectives and learnings on the latest Canadian retail and consumer trends.

The West coast is home to some of Canada's most successful retailers – many of whom will be speaking at Retail West - and the day will be infused with the new kind of entrepreneurial thinking and fluid decision-making strategies required today for retailers to thrive.

Retail Council of Canada's Greg Wilson will also provide an update on key retail issues, particular to Western Canada, that need to be addressed in the upcoming Federal Election on Oct 21/19.

"How quickly retailers are now evolving to meet changing consumer demands and net new opportunities is truly amazing," said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO, Retail Council of Canada. "The ongoing ingenuity required of retailers and their partners has never been greater - or more interesting! This will be a key area we'll tackle at Retail West."

Retail West 2019 will be dedicated to hearing from and examining leading retailers' approaches and understanding why they are doing exceptionally well.

Speakers at Retail West include:

Peter Higgins , EVP North America, LUSH Fresh Handmade Cosmetics

, EVP North America, Sally Parrott , SVP Marketing, Aritzia

, SVP Marketing, Dan Howe , VP Marketing, Loyalty and Digital Strategies Save-On-Foods

, VP Marketing, Loyalty and Digital Strategies Janelle Shiplett VP Digital Canada and Christa Hull VP Retail Canada, Saje Natural Wellness

VP Digital Canada and VP Retail Canada, Christian Bourque , EVP Senior Partner, Leger

, EVP Senior Partner, Steve Mossop , President, Insights West

, President, David Ian Gray , DIG360

James Pelletier , Director Marketing, Best Buy Canada

, Director Marketing, Frank Monteleone , SVP HR and Corporate Relations, Rexall Pharmacy Group

, SVP HR and Corporate Relations, Yvonne Anyon , GM Marketing, London Drugs

, GM Marketing, Adam Coates , Chief Commercial Officer, Westleaf Inc.

, Chief Commercial Officer, Geoff Dear , President, Muse Cannabis

, President, Eleanor Lynch , SVP Retail Operations, Kiaro

, SVP Retail Operations, Andre Eng , President House of Knives

, President John Fanous , Senior Business Lead, Retail & Shopper Marketing, Google Canada

While there are some common themes - the critical importance of building ongoing brand relevance, understanding the ever-evolving wants and needs of the consumer, and staying competitive through constantly changing new and emerging technology - each presenter has been carefully selected because of the novel and highly successful strategies his or her company has explored and applied in their business or retail practice.

See the full agenda.

The conference is open to both Retail Council of Canada members and non-members.

Media is invited to attend.

For tickets please visit: http://retailwest.ca/register

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest employer with 2.1 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $76 billion in wages and employee benefits. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were $375 billion in 2018. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two thirds of retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit, industry-funded association that represents small, medium and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers and online merchants. www.RetailCouncil.org

