IMP Aerospace members to begin strike action on Friday

HALIFAX, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 2215 members working at IMP Aerospace in Hammonds Plains and Enfield have issued a 72-hour notice that a strike will begin at both locations on Friday, November 10 at 1:00 p.m.

"Our members at IMP Aerospace provide important and skilled work," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "They are looking for an agreement that is reflective of these economic times given the growing cost of living in the region."

Unifor members at IMP Aerospace work as airframe mechanics, avionics technicians, aircraft painters, cable assemblers, stores controllers, electronic techs, and maintenance workers.

"Taking more than 320 workers out on strike and impacting those families is never an easy decision. We felt a responsibility as a bargaining committee to show members what the company was willing to offer and let them decide if it was enough to avoid a strike," said Kelly LeBlanc, President of Local 2215. "Members were loud and clear that the offer simply didn't address the affordability crisis we all find ourselves in right now."

Other issues included the structure of paid time off and how the implementation of the legislated 10 paid sick days for federally-regulated workers will impact the overall agreement.

