IMAGINE Centennial project reaches a key milestone with the selection of Lemay-Bouthillette Parizeau-Elema for their project "Préface Culturelle - un paysage réinventé"

BEACONSFIELD, QC, July 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Beaconsfield City Council has officially endorsed the decision of the multidisciplinary architectural contest jury to select Lemay-Bouthillette Parizeau-Elema for the design of the multipurpose cultural centre for the IMAGINE Centennial project. During its meeting on July 15, Council mandated the administration to continue the process with a view to awarding, this fall, the contracts for the preparation of plans and specifications.

Launched in 2018, the IMAGINE Centennial project saw nearly 200 citizens participate in six public consultation sessions in 2019. A citizen committee, led by two elected officials, presented a report and made recommendations in June 2019. These recommendations guided the subsequent steps, including the hiring of architect Philippe Drolet in 2023 to oversee an architectural competition. Additionally, a financial support of $3.1 million was granted by the provincial and federal governments under the "Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles" programme. This grant allows Beaconsfield to begin the revitalization of Centennial Park and Marina with the construction of a multipurpose cultural centre estimated – as of 2024 – at around $18 million, plus taxes.

The architectural competition, a first for Beaconsfield, was conducted in two stages. As announced last January, a jury composed of professionals from the field was supported by a technical committee with expertise in universal accessibility, estimating, and project management. Made up of eight members, including several residents and experts of the city, the jury met several times to recommend the winning team to City Council.

Competition highlights

Jury composed of three architects, two landscape architects, a librarian, the Director of Culture and Leisure, and the Director of Urban Planning

Stage 1: analysis of 32 applications and selection of four finalists

Stage 2: production of detailed designs by the finalists and analysis of project feasibility by the technical committee

Selection of the winning team

The City salutes the 32 teams that submitted high-calibre applications for this competition. The jury, co-chaired by Anne-Marie Parent and Gavin Affleck, selected four finalists in April, each presenting a unique architectural identity. During the public hearings held on July 2, the finalists presented projects that respect the natural character of the site, highlight the waterfront landscape, and meet the needs of the diverse users of the City's cultural spaces. The winning project blends harmoniously into the picturesque landscape of Centennial Park and responds best to the recommendations identified in the Report on Public Consultations and Creative Workshops for the Revitalization of Centennial Park and the Lord Reading Property. Once completed, the project will provide citizens with a unique experience in a bucolic setting.

The City would like to thank the members of the jury and the technical committee, the professional advisor for the architectural contest Philippe Drolet, the professionals from the 28 other teams that submitted entries, and the three other finalists for their excellent architectural work:

Chevalier Morales, with Vlan Paysages, Pageau Morel, Latéral, Équipe Laurence

in situ + DMA, with Vlan Paysage, Kelvin Emtech, Latéral, Équipe Laurence

Saunders Architecture and Bourgeois Lechasseur architectes, with Option aménagement, Stantec

Detailed information about IMAGINE Centennial, the architectural competition, and the designs of the four finalists is available on ImagineCentennial.ca.

SOURCE City of Beaconsfield

Information : Mayor's Office, [email protected], beaconsfield.ca