Illegal Social Work Practitioner Criminally Charged

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers (OCSWSSW) is advising Ontarians of an illegal social work practitioner who now faces criminal charges. Katayoon Masoumi Rad, also known as Kathy Masoumirad, Kathy Mehranian and Kathy M. Rad, has been practising illegally in Woodbridge, Ontario and fraudulently using the name and credentials of a former OCSWSSW registrant to provide social work services. The Durham Regional Police Services has charged Katayoon Masoumi Rad with fraud related offences after she provided unlicensed psychotherapy sessions to multiple members of the community.

"Most people who seek the services of social workers and social service workers are at a vulnerable point in their lives and likely dealing with a number of issues," said OCSWSSW Registrar and CEO Lise Betteridge, MSW, RSW. "The public has a right to assume that when they or their loved one receives services from someone indicating they are a social worker or a social service worker, that person is registered with, and overseen by, the OCSWSSW."

"The recent criminal charges made against Katayoon Masoumi Rad demonstrate why regulation is so important," explained Richelle Samuel, OCSWSSW Director of Complaints and Discipline. "The OCSWSSW has the authority to proceed with prosecuting this individual as an unregulated practitioner through the court, and we have already filed an application with the court for a compliance order against Katayoon Masoumi Rad."

In Ontario, it is illegal for anyone to use the title "social worker" or "social service worker" or to hold out expressly or by implication that they are a social worker or social service worker without registration with the OCSWSSW. These individuals are known as unregulated practitioners and put the public at risk.

Check the Online Register

As part of its mandate to protect the public from unqualified, incompetent and unfit practitioners, the OCSWSSW maintains an Online Register, which lists all OCSWSSW registrants, their registration status, employment information and discipline history, if any, as well as other relevant information. Ontarians should always check the Online Register to ensure the practitioner is registered. If the individual's name doesn't appear on the Online Register, they are considered an unregulated – illegal – practitioner and put the public at risk. The College also maintains a list of unregulated practitioners on its website.

Everything the OCSWSSW does comes down to protecting the public from unqualified, incompetent and unfit practitioners. All Ontarians deserve to know they're protected. That's why we're here.

About the OCSWSSW

The Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers, which is accountable to the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services, is the regulatory body for social workers and social service workers in Ontario. Its mandate is to serve and protect the public from unqualified, incompetent and unfit practitioners. The OCSWSSW currently regulates over 27,500 social workers and social service workers across Ontario.

SOURCE Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Services Workers

For further information: Media Contact: Haley Shanoff, Communications Officer, [email protected], 416-436-5026