Created with Chupa Chups, the limited–edition treat brings humour, nostalgia and flavour to IKEA stores nationwide.

BURLINGTON, ON, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - After sparking global curiosity on April Fools Day with a playful announcement about a meatball-tasting lollipop, Ingka Group, the largest IKEA retailer operating in 32 countries, and Chupa Chups, one of the world's most iconic lollipop brands, are turning the joke into a sweet reality. The two companies have joined forces to serve a limited-edition, meatball-inspired lollipop this June in hundreds of IKEA stores around the world.

IKEA turns a viral joke into a free meatball flavoured lollipop for Canadians (CNW Group/IKEA Canada Limited Partnership) Created with Chupa Chups, the limited-edition treat brings humour, nostalgia and flavour to IKEA stores nationwide. (CNW Group/IKEA Canada Limited Partnership)

Chupa Chups has been busy in the kitchen developing a playful sweet that's inspired by the flavours and feeling of the iconic Swedish meatball and its lingonberry companion. The lollipop captures the spirit of IKEA food in a new and surprising way.

"On April 1st, we invited people to imagine a meatball lollipop. And we couldn't help but take it one step further – especially after the enthusiastic response," said Javier Quiñones, Commercial Manager at Ingka Group. "Together with Chupa Chups, we are now bringing a playful take of that idea to life. It is a fun way to celebrate our love of food, and to show that even a simple joke can turn into something real, bringing people in surprising ways."

In total, one million lollipops will be produced and distributed to IKEA stores around the world. However, there's bad news for those hoping to stock up on these delightful sweets because the lollipops will not be for sale. Instead, customers will have the chance to taste them for free while visiting their local IKEA stores this June. Exact dates and details will be announced soon for how Canadians will be able to try them.

The collaboration fits in perfectly with the IKEA focus on Cooking & Eating, where all year long the company is highlighting how food plays a key role in creating joyful, shared moments in everyday life. In fact, a recently published IKEA study shows that Canadians have a sweet tooth with 50 per cent saying they love sweets.

At the same time, Canadians are adventurous eaters as 35 per cent love trying new cuisines. Additionally, 40 per cent of people globally say they are especially drawn to foods that are tied to childhood memories and nostalgia. The Chupa Chups collaboration taps into these feelings: it offers something playful and new, while also evoking the familiar, comforting taste of a classic lollipop. By teaming up with Chupa Chups, IKEA wants to satisfy people's sweet tooth with a touch of humorous curiosity, and to spark both discovery and nostalgia in the everyday.

"When IKEA invited us to explore a lollipop inspired by their iconic Swedish meatball, we were immediately intrigued. At Chupa Chups, we are always looking for new ways to surprise and delight people – it's part of our 'Forever Fun' spirit. This limited-edition lollipop is our playful tribute to a flavour that people all over the world associate with IKEA, reimagined in a way only Chupa Chups can do," said Martin Hofling, Global Marketing Manager, Chupa Chups.

The Meatball Lollipop will be available in IKEA stores across Canada soon. For more details, visit IKEA.ca/MeatballLollipop.

*This special lollipop is not an IKEA product, but the result of a creative collaboration between IKEA and Chupa Chups.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 574 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 15 stores and 12 Plan and order points in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 33.3 million visitors to its stores and 199.9 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

About Chupa Chups

Founded in 1958, Chupa Chups has been spreading fun and flavour around the world for over six decades. Chupa Chups is part of Perfetti Van Melle (PVM) a privately owned company that manufactures and distributes confectionery and chewing gum in more than 140 countries. PVM is a global leader in the confectionery industry, thanks to delighting consumers around the world with its innovative, diverse and most loved products.

The company boasts a diverse portfolio of iconic local and internationally recognized brands cherished by generations such as Mentos, Chupa Chups, Alpenliebe, Airheads, Center, Fruit-tella, Big Babol, Vivident, Golia, Vigorsol, Smint and Frisk. In addition, Trident, Hollywood, Dentyne, Stimorol, V6 and Bubblicious in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

SOURCE IKEA Canada Limited Partnership

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Darcy Greaves, Commercial PR Specialist, IKEA Canada, [email protected]