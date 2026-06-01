Starting June 1st, Rainbow cake makes a sweet return to IKEA stores nationwide, with every slice giving back

BURLINGTON, ON, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada is proud to mark Pride season by reaffirming its ongoing commitment to 2SLGBTQ+ communities across Canada. Through the sales of its limited-edition Rainbow cake, IKEA Canada will have contributed $600,000 in total by the end of this season to Rainbow Railroad, a global not-for-profit organization that helps at-risk LGBTQI+ people get to safety.

IKEA Canada renews partnership with Rainbow Railroad to support at-risk LGBTQI+ individuals for a third consecutive year (CNW Group/IKEA Canada Limited Partnership)

Since the partnership began, proceeds from the Rainbow cake have supported Rainbow Railroad's mission to help LGBTQI+ individuals facing persecution and violence find safety through emergency relocation, crisis response, and advocacy.

"At IKEA, we believe equality is a human right and that everyone deserves a safe place to call home," said Selwyn Crittendon, CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer at IKEA Canada. "Surpassing half a million dollars in total support for Rainbow Railroad is an important milestone, and a reminder of what's possible when our customers and co‑workers come together for a vital cause. We're honoured to continue this partnership and to help create a fairer and more equal world for the 2SLGBTQ+ community."

Celebrating Pride season across Canada

Each year during Pride season, IKEA Canada brings its vision of creating a better everyday life for the many Canadians to life through a mix of education, advocacy and community support. This includes:

Ongoing partnership with Rainbow Railroad : Between June 1 and July 31, IKEA Canada donates 100 per cent of the sale of its Rainbow cake to Rainbow Railroad, helping more LGBTQI+ people access safety and support.

: Between June 1 and July 31, IKEA Canada donates 100 per cent of the sale of its Rainbow cake to Rainbow Railroad, helping more LGBTQI+ people access safety and support. Raising the Intersex-Inclusive Progress Pride flag : On May 17, the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT), all IKEA units across Canada raise the Intersex-Inclusive Progress Pride flag as a visible commitment to inclusion and equality.

: On May 17, the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT), all IKEA units across Canada raise the Intersex-Inclusive Progress Pride flag as a visible commitment to inclusion and equality. Supporting local 2SLGBTQ+ organizations: Through initiatives such as the STORSTOMMA rainbow-coloured carrier bag and local partnerships, IKEA Canada will donate up to $40,000 to local 2SLGBTQ+ organizations that create safe, inclusive spaces and advocate for positive change in communities across the country.

"Partnerships like the one we have with IKEA Canada are essential in our work," said Ilana Landsberg-Lewis, CEO, Rainbow Railroad. "The funds raised through the Rainbow cake directly support LGBTQI+ people who are experiencing extreme risk and need urgent pathways to safety. We are grateful to IKEA Canada, its customers and co-workers for their continued solidarity and support."

IKEA Canada's support for the 2SLGBTQ+ community extends beyond Pride season and fundraising initiatives. As a humanistic, values-driven company, it is committed to fostering a workplace where co-workers of all sexual orientations and gender identities feel welcomed, respected and a true sense of belonging. This commitment is reflected in the global 2SLGBTQ+ inclusion plan, ongoing education on unconscious bias and inclusive practices, access to resources and training on inclusive language, and co-worker resources groups like Rainbow Connections that help build community, connection and support.

The Rainbow cake will be available in IKEA stores nationwide from June 1 until July 31, 2026. For more information visit IKEA.ca/RainbowRailroad.

ABOUT RAINBOW RAILROAD

Rainbow Railroad is a global not-for-profit organization that helps LGBTQI+ people facing persecution based on their sexual orientation, gender identity and sex characteristics. Based in the United States and Canada, Rainbow Railroad provides pathways to safety through emergency relocation, crisis response, and advocacy for people around the world who are at risk of violence or state-sanctioned discrimination. Learn more at rainbowrailroad.org.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 574 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 15 stores and 13 Plan and order points in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 33.3 million visitors to its stores and 199.9 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

SOURCE IKEA Canada Limited Partnership

For more details, please contact: Alicia Carroll, Public Relations Leader, IKEA Canada, [email protected]