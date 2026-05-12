Once orders have been placed, they can be delivered to their homes or collected from the pick-up location at the Plan and order point. Visitors can also bring a bit of IKEA home with them as the Plan and order point offers a selection of products from the IKEA range (excluding food) for immediate purchase and takeaway.

IKEA Canada hosted a grand opening celebration attended by IKEA Canada co-workers; representatives from the City of Gatineau; and other key partners from the community.

Speakers included Dan Sloan, Interior Design Manager at IKEA Ottawa; Ginette Pion, Shopkeeper at the IKEA Gatineau Plan and Order Point; Amadou Diop, Market Area Manager for IKEA Canada; and Councillor Marc Carrière of the Pointe‑Gatineau district (12).

"Today, the demands of life at home continue to grow and we see that many Canadians are either moving or renovating to better meet their evolving needs and dreams," says Amadou Diop, Market Area Manager, IKEA Canada. "We're committed to supporting Canadians by offering customer touchpoints and services that deliver more affordable, accessible, and sustainable home furnishing solutions -- no matter how they choose to shop with us."

IKEA Canada operates 13 Plan and order point locations in Quebec, Ontario, and British Columbia. The renowned home furnishing brand has called Quebec home for many decades with a dynamic network of customer meeting points including three full size stores, four pick-up locations, and five other Plan and order points in Boisbriand, Brossard, Lachenaie, Sherbrooke, and Vaudreuil.

"Gatineau is a growing and vibrant community with diverse housing needs. We believe that this Plan and order point will support local residents in all stages of their lives. Whether it's small space living, living with children, or renovation planning, we're here to help customers in the Outaouais and national capital regions create a better everyday life at home." says Ginette Pion, Shopkeeper at the IKEA Gatineau Plan and Order Point.

Customers can book planning appointments online at IKEA Gatineau - Plan And Order Point - IKEA CA. For more information including store hours at IKEA Plan and order points, visit https://www.ikea.com/ca/en/stores/plan-and-order-point/ .

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 574 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 15 stores and 13 Plan and order points in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 33.3 million visitors to its stores and 199.9 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

SOURCE IKEA Canada Limited Partnership

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Chloe Park, Communications Specialist, IKEA Ottawa, [email protected]