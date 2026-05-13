"What's exciting about the IKEA PS 2026 collection is how it's designed to adapt," said EJ Middelhoven, Head of Home Furnishing & Retail Design. "For many Canadians, affordability is top of mind, and the furniture they choose needs to offer versatility for changing needs without compromising on design. IKEA PS brings that flexibility to life with each piece blending character with practical design, all at an affordable price."

Designed to invite interaction, the IKEA PS collection features playful details that reveal themselves through use. Pieces include a dining table with a hidden drawer that pulls from both ends, a reimagined PS timepiece shaped like a bent periscope, and a rocking bench that sets the body in motion on contact. Other designs encourage experimentation, from a multi‑position chair that can be used in several ways to a height‑adjustable pine stool with a ratchet mechanism that invites hands‑on discovery.

Since the mid-1990s, IKEA has been trying, and failing, to make furniture that uses air as a material. With IKEA PS 2026, it finally succeeds. Designer Mikael Axelsson hand-welded 20 prototypes before solving the challenge with two separate air chambers held within a tubular chrome frame.

"Central to IKEA PS is the idea that simplicity doesn't have to be boring, but that it can reveal design in its purest and most engaging form. My hope is that through interaction and surprise, this simplicity gives way to discovery, with objects that have multiple functions and unexpected details that make people happy", said Maria O'Brian, Creative Leader at IKEA of Sweden.

The collection also includes rugs, cushion covers, and a throw with expressive, colourful motifs, as well as three hand-blown glass vases.

Designers of IKEA PS 2026: Henrik Preutz, Mikael Axelsson, Matilda Lindstam Nilsson, Ellen Hallström, Lex Pott, Lukas Bazle, Maria Vinka, Ola Wihlborg, Michelle Armas, David Wahl, Friso Wiersma.

The new IKEA PS 2026 collection will be available in IKEA stores across Canada and on IKEA.ca starting May 14th, 2026.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 574 IKEA stores in 31 countries, including 15 stores and 13 Plan and order points in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 33.3 million visitors to its stores and 199.9 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

SOURCE IKEA Canada Limited Partnership

For more details please contact: Darcy Greaves, Commercial Public Relations Specialist, [email protected]